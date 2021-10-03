But what is Astro, the robot that Amazon wants to market by the end of the year at a price of … 1250 euros? – VIDEO

If Astro Le Petit Robot will undoubtedly speak to fans of the famous Ulysses 31 series born in the 1980s, it will also be necessary to rely on Amazon to popularize this nickname. The American giant has indeed just unveiled its first domestic companion.

Scheduled to be marketed – confidentially – in the United States by the end of the year, Amazon’s latest product is a concentrate of 10 kg technology. While his big sister Alexa has spread most of the connected devices in the house, this little brother intends to take over by moving around the home.

This robot, 60 cm high and mounted like a tricycle, is able to enter all rooms (except through the stairs) and play the super-guardian with its telescopic camera. It can thus patrol and send the images live and differentiate its masters from intruders thanks to facial recognition. Enough to ensure that everything is fine at home, or even with elderly people from a distance. The first users will be able to acquire it for 1,000 dollars (approximately 860 euros), while they will participate in a pre-commercial and experimental phase. Large-scale marketing would be scheduled for 2022, at a price of 1,450 dollars (1,250 euros).





While Amazon presents the object as a breakthrough for consumers concerned about their security, some experts fear that this type of robot could serve as a Trojan horse for potential hackers or the police if it were to be hacked remotely. Other connected objects, such as surveillance cameras for babies, have shown flaws that can serve as a gateway for malicious people.

Across the Atlantic, several media have pointed out the growing place of the multinational in our daily life, which is likely to access ever more data, between our consumption habits on its e-commerce platform, or still our musical tastes and videos around its services in particular. In 2019, Amazon was notably criticized for having listened to conversations collected by its voice assistant. Regarding Astro, the American group wants to reassure consumers by specifying that it itself would not have access to the cameras and that it could therefore not provide the authorities with the means to access them. During his presentation to the press on Tuesday, September 28, Dave Limp, one of Amazon’s vice-presidents, clarified that it will be possible to deactivate the cameras at any time. In addition, the robot would be able to manifest itself through sounds or by displaying messages on the screen which serves as its face.

Former Amazon employees who would have worked on this type of project revealed to the media that this technology was not infallible, reports the specialized site Motherboard. Still, any connected object, including smartphones, is vulnerable and zero risk does not exist.