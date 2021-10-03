Call of Duty Vanguard on PS5, PS4 and Xbox: pre-orders are open

More

    The new Call of Duty, which some affectionately call Call of or just CoD, is coming out soon. On November 5 more precisely, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X. The opportunity to find World War II in a single player campaign, but also multiplayer and of course the classic Zombies mode.

    CoD Vanguard: Return to WWII

    With Call of Duty Vanguard the studio Sledgehammer Games, under the leadership of Activision, is preparing to make a resounding return to its favorite era: the Second World War. The first-person shooter returns to its first love, and it is therefore in 1944 that the action of Vanguard takes place.

    Still more cinematic than ever, Call of Duty Vanguard puts the action on the very first special forces in history. These men and women whose mission was to stop the Nazis’ Operation Phoenix, aimed at finding a successor to Hitler. For this you will have to fight against Heinrich Freisinger, the director of the Gestapo.

    During the single player campaign, you play as several characters: Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, of the 9th British Parachute Battalion, Sniper Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division of the Red Army. But also Captain Wade Jackson, American pilot of the 6th spotting squadron of the US Navy. And finally the Australian infantry soldier: Lieutenant Lucas Riggs.

    Call of Duty Vanguard: Focus on Multi

    Of course, what would a Call of Duty be without its multiplayer mode? In Vanguard you can fight in the brand new “Patrol” mode. It’s about scoring points while defending a moving goal. It allows a whole new dynamic of play and especially to the campers to always hold the same positions. Also, it allows to alternate offensive and defensive phases according to the zone where the objective is.


    For the rest we find classic and efficient with Domination, Team Deathmatch and Confirmed Elimination modes. Regulars will be able to regain their mark, while discovering new maps and weapons to master. In short, this Call of Duty Vanguard promises to be innovative enough to arouse the interest of new players as well as CoD veterans.

    In addition to that, if you pre-order it from Fnac before its release, while having a membership card, you will earn € 10 in your loyalty account for a future purchase. These will be credited after the game is released and will allow you to offer yourself the next hit you want with already € 10 less.

