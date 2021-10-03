Camille Combal announces a huge “turnaround” next week, a first in the history of DALS, the candidates in shock!

This Friday, October 1 marked the return (long awaited) of the direct Dance with the stars. And who says direct, says votes from the public! Attention, the jury is still as important to judge the performances of the candidates, and for this new season, it has been renewed with the arrival of Denitsa Ikonomova, Jean-Paul Gaultier and François Alu, of the Paris Opera, alongside by the show’s only historic juror, Chris Marques. During this 3rd bonus marked by the incredible performances of Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac, and of Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata, Moussa Niang was eliminated.

The Quick Step he shared with Coralie Litaca did not convince the jurors or the public. Moussa Niang is the third candidate to leave the DALS adventure, after Lââm and Lola Dubini. Vaimalama Chaves, whose emotion upset Internet users, and Jean-Baptiste Maunier came close to elimination. Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac caused a stir and are favorites for next week. The duos still in competition are therefore: Lucie Lucas / Anthony Colette, Wejdene / Samuel Texier, Jean-Baptiste Maunier / Ines Vandamme, Tayc / Fauve Hautot, Gérémy Crédeville / Candice Pascal, Bilal Hassani / Jordan Mouillerac, Aurélie Pons / Adrien Caby, Dita Von Teese / Christophe Licata, Michou / Elsa Bois and Vaimalama Chaves / Christian Millette. But from next week, EVERYTHING will change, as Camille Combal announced during the DALS after-party on October 1, (…)





