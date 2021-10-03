Camille Lellouche invites herself on the set, Denitsa angry …

Dancing with the Stars is back, and we were promised surprises. Imagine that barely the show started, we are already served! Denitsa Ikonomova, Rayane Bensetti’s ex, finds himself having to suffer… Camille Lellouche, the young man’s new companion! The Objeko team tells you all about this incident that blew up Twitter.

Dance with the Stars: a new season full of surprises!

Dance with the Stars, let’s go! Many of you have waited firmly for this new season. Indeed, because of the COVID-19 pandemic (you know, this virus that has confined us to our home), it is impossible for the stars to dance as a duet! We therefore had to be patient, and still be patient. Don’t worry, TF1 has thought of everything and has prepared an absolutely incredible comeback!

There is no shortage of novelties this year! Of course, on the side of the Stars, there are new candidates, and not the least! This new edition of Dance with the Stars sees each other: Vaimalama Chaves (Miss France 2019), Gérémy Crédeville, Lola Dubini, Bilal Hassani, Lââm, Lucie Lucas, Jean-Baptiste Maunier, Michou (the youtubeur), Moussa Niangane (Koh Lanta), Aurélie Pons (singer and Miss Provence 2018), Tayc, Dita von Teese, and Wejdene.

The jury has also changed dramatically. Only Chris Marques is back. At his side, we find the couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier, the dancer Denitsa Ikonomova, and the dancer François Alu.

If some have criticized the show even before it begins, finding fault with the casting, the audience figures are still as good!

Denitsa Ikonomova and Rayane Bensetti: I love you, neither do I

Denitsa Ikonomova went from dancer to Dancing with the Stars sworn, which is a great promotion! In season 4, she shared the victory with Rayane Bensetti. The 28-year-old young man was revealed in TF1’s Pep’s series, before playing in Joséphine Ange Gardien and Clem. Interestingly, his career has soared since Dancing with the Stars. Recently, he played adult Simba in the new movie The Lion King.





As for Denitsa Ikonomova, her CV is simply impressive. The Bulgarian-born dancer had a successful career in Canada, where she also participated in the local version of Dancing with the Stars. In France, she won the show with Rayane Bensetti, but also with Loïc Nottet the following year, and once again with Laurent Maistret the following year. Her great talent has therefore led her three times in the final, and it is therefore natural that she gives up her place and becomes a juror!

Denitsa and Rayane, it’s also a love story that lasted a long time! The couple, very secret, would have been together since Dancing with the Stars, until this year. Rayane Bensetti has formalized the news in spite of himself, through a video where we see him kissing Camille Lellouche. The young woman does not hesitate to say clearly that their relationship goes much further than that!

Dance with the Stars: Camille Lellouche makes an unexpected entry

As the Dance with the Stars show begins, everything seems to be going well. The candidates are ready to do battle on the boards, and the jury is also ready to judge these performances. Denitsa Ikonomova was very focused, as a seasoned professional on the show. However, something completely disturbed her. Completely unexpectedly, Camille Lellouche made her debut in Dance with the Stars…

No, the singer and actress did not come in person! It would have been too great an affront! It is his song “Je t’aime” which is used by Anthony Colette and Lucie Lucas for a waltz. Even more disturbing, Lucie Lucas knows Rayane Bensetti well, since she also played in the series Clem, where she plays the main role, and she is his partner on screen in Love at first sight in Jaipur. So, was this a stunt? One way to stick the knife into the wound?

In any case, we must admit that Denitsa Ikonomova did not flinch, and acted as if she had not noticed that the song came from the repertoire of her rival. Of course, the Twittosphere did not miss the action, and users had a blast to mock or defend the juror of Dance with the Stars. One thing is certain, we were not lied to when we were told about surprises for this new edition!



