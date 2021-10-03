Cap Latitude launches organized trips in motorhomes, without guides

For the 2022 season, the tour operator is offering a new offer of stays abroad for motorhome operators. At the Leisure Vehicle Show, the agency presented a Road-trip formula for people who want more autonomy and leave unaccompanied.

Cap Latitude is a recognized player in the closed circle of tour operators who cater to motorhome operators. Throughout the year, it organizes turnkey trips aboard leisure vehicles. For the new season, the company based near Nantes has launched a new formula of road-trips at the Paris Leisure Vehicle Show – Le Bourget, at the end of September, beginning of October 2021.

Autonomous trips

While the agency continues to offer organized trips with guides, this new concept allows you to travel independently and in small groups. “It’s not the same travel philosophy”, indicates Olivier Leneveu, director. Five to eight crews are needed.

A detailed roadbook

Motorhome operators attend a pre-departure meeting. And a detailed roadbook (with the day by day program) is sent to them with the vouchers, one month in advance. Once there, everyone can move around as they wish.

“No convoy”





Only the visits and excursions included in the stay are in groups. “A local guide picks them up at the campsite by private bus.” Going with others allows you to benefit from group rates on this type of outing. Apart from these planned meetings, everyone drives at their own pace. “No convoy.” And everyone meets, in the evening, in the campsites. “No fuss about where to park. All nights are reserved in advance. ”

Make friends

These organized trips are not for independent people who like to wander around and get carried away by the wind. They will appeal more to motorhomes who prefer to be oriented and who like to meet new people. “They offer themselves serenity, tranquility, considers Olivier Leneveu. Being with other people is also reassuring. And for shy people, it’s easier to fit into a small group of ten. ”

Customizable trips

For the moment, eight destinations are offered without accompanying persons, starting from € 895, but groups already formed can also personalize their trip, define the dates and choose the destination.

To summarize its concept, Cap Latitude has a very meaningful slogan: “Always free, but never alone”.

