Catalan leader Puigdemont in Sardinia for his appearance

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, whose arrest and extradition is requested by Spain, arrived in Sardinia on Sunday before his appearance on Monday before a court to rule on whether or not to keep him free, told AFP his lawyer Gonzalo Boye.

The ex-Catalan president landed in the morning at Alghero airport, in the northwest of the big Italian island, where he was briefly arrested on September 23 under an arrest warrant European issued by Madrid. “He’s there with Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati“, Two other MEPs who are also the subject of European arrest warrants, said the lawyer. Monday’s hearing was set by the Sassari Court of Appeal for September 24, the day after Carles Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Alghero where he was to participate in a cultural festival.

Released on September 24, the one whom Spain accuses of sedition and embezzlement had returned to Brussels where he resides, but he had undertaken to return to Sardinia to appear before the court of appeal in Sassari, a city located about thirty km from Alghero.





This court of appeal will have to confirm or not the decision to let him free. “During the hearing, it will be necessary to determine whether the European arrest warrant can be applied or not.“, His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told AFP this week. The case will be examined by three judges of the Court of Appeal whose decision may be appealed to the Court of Cassation, explained the lawyer.

MEP since 2019, Carles Puigdemont on Friday asked European justice to restore his immunity as a MEP to oppose Spain’s extradition request. The European Parliament had indeed deprived him of his immunity on March 9 by a vote with a large majority. This measure was confirmed on July 30 by the General Court of the European Union. The decision of the European Parliament is however the subject of an appeal and the final judgment on the merits has not yet been rendered by the EU justice.

