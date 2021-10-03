Charlene de Monaco: Smiling after her discomfort but her features drawn, a photo to reassure?

It has now been six months since Charlene of Monaco has been stranded in her home country, South Africa. Held there due to serious ENT problems, the 43-year-old former swimmer suffered a faint at the beginning of September. Prince Albert’s wife had been hospitalized urgently in the greatest secrecy, under a pseudonym, at Durban hospital.

News was given a few hours later through a press release. “Her Serene Highness (SAS) Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night to Thursday after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear infection , nose and throat she contracted in May, “it was said in a statement. His condition is “stable” for the moment. “She suffered a lot“, said Chantell Wittstock, director of the foundation at AFP.





Since this discomfort and the hospitalization, Charlene of Monaco has been extremely discreet. Saturday October 2, 2021, the mother of Jacques and Gabriella (6 years old) left her reserve by publishing a new photo of her which inevitably very quickly made people talk …

The Princess of Monaco is pictured at a table, dressed in a black sweater and with a beaded rosary around her neck. A large book is open in front of her, undoubtedly a religious work if one relies on the caption accompanying this photo: “Gob bless.“Charlene of Monaco is certainly smiling, but it is impossible not to note that despite everything she has drawn features and that she seems to have lost weight.