Charlene of Monaco, a failed cosmetic surgery, a photo that reveals the truth

After having remained silent for several days, Charlene of Monaco is back in the light, and displays a radiant smile. And she takes the opportunity to respond to recurring rumors of a failed surgical operation.

“God protect you,” writes the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco on her Instagram page.

She appears all smiles in her residence in South Africa, or in the premises of her foundation.

“Glad to see you smile”, “I hope you are well”, “hellish end”.







Princess Charlene of Monaco appears sublime while a rumor spread by the Soir Mag which evoked a failed cosmetic operation.

“Anyway, the long absence” of the first lady of the Rock ended up “untangling the tongues in the shadow of the Rock of Hercules”.

“For some in the Principality, the undeniable transformation of the face of

Rather, Princess and her health problems are due to a failed plastic surgery. They take as proof the swelling of the face and the modified thickness of the lips that Charlène revealed during her recent video ”.

This allegation is swept aside by the person concerned.

His health problems marked by an ENT infection seem to have finally been overcome.

