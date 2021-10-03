Charlene of Monaco reappears after her discomfort, pictures that will surprise you

Charlene of Monaco has worried the subjects of the principality for months because of the illness which overwhelms her. After a successful operation, then a relapse, the princess finally gives us some news! The Objeko team invites you to come back to this terrible disease which overwhelms Charlene of Monaco, her current state of health, as well as her future projects.

Charlene de Monaco: return to her dramatic illness

Charlene of Monaco, the Princess of the Rock, was the victim of a terrible disease. This has been affecting him for over 6 months now, and we are just starting to see signs of improvement in his health.

It all started when Charlene of Monaco was on an official visit to her native South Africa last May. The Monegasque Princess is very involved in the prevention of poaching, especially rhino horns. The beautiful lady was also there to pay her respects to the King of Zulus, who died shortly before.

Once there, Charlene of Monaco finds herself decked out with a terrible ENT infection. She finds herself unable to return to the Rock for fear of seeing her condition worsen. Far from her family and his relatives, she begins a convalescence in South Africa.

His situation is not improving, however, far from it. The princess appears with a bloated face in a video interview, and a heavy operation under general anesthesia is put in place. Fortunately, everything is going as planned, as indicated in an official Monegasque press release. However, Charlene of Monaco is still weak, and still cannot fly. She will therefore have to spend her convalescence in South Africa. And this one is still not over …

A difficult convalescence

The convalescence of Charlene of Monaco is not easy. Indeed, the princess being very ill, the doctors advised her to rest and to remain under observation for at least three months. The problem is that his already trying convalescence is made even more complicated by the absence of his small family.

Indeed, Prince Albert II and the twins Jacques and Gabriella could not visit Charlene of Monaco for months and months. This was due on the one hand to the occupations of the Monegasque sovereign in his principality, but also to the COVID-19 health crisis which prevented any travel between Monaco and South Africa. Fortunately, the small family was able to be reunited for a short stay, which put smiles on all their faces.





However, Charlene of Monaco was not done with the problems related to her ENT infection. Last September, the Princess of the Rock became unwell, and had to be rushed to hospital. In order not to worry her subjects, she entered under a false name. It was only when it was released, once its condition had stabilized, that we were able to find out the end of the story. Supposed to return home at the end of October, this date is now in abeyance. However, the latest news from the princess seems to indicate a marked improvement in her health.

Charlene of Monaco finally gives news

For a very long time, Charlene of Monaco did not give personal news. It is the principality which took care of informing us about his state of health. However, the Monegasque princess has just posted a video and a photo on her Instagram account.

The video highlights her role as an ambassador to the Chasing Zero foundation. This one deals with raising public awareness on rhino horn poaching. Charlene of Monaco appears there in hat and dark makeup, all smiles. It is however not certain that these photos present in the video do not date from before his convalescence.

As for the last photo posted, however, there is no doubt! Charlene of Monaco appears there all smiles, somewhat slimmer, but appearing to be in great shape. Her face is still somewhat marked with the disease, and it can be clearly seen that she has suffered. His serene air reassures us, however. Between her resumption of activity as ambassador for Chasing Zero, and her new role as vice-president of the Monegasque Red Cross, Charlene of Monaco has plenty to keep busy before her return to the Rock! The entire Objeko team wishes him a good and quick recovery!



