Charlene of Monaco still sick, she makes an astonishing comeback on the web

While Charlene of Monaco is still in South Africa following her health problems, she made an unexpected comeback on Instagram.

For more than six months, Princess Charlene of Monaco has been forced to stay in her country of origin, in South Africa. The reason ? Following the complications of an ENT operation, she cannot fly and must be followed on site. Result: the princess is far from her relatives.

Charlene of Monaco still invested

However, she does not forget her royal obligations. She shared on her Instagram account this Friday, October 1, an unprecedented video of her defending a cause that is still close to her heart: poaching.





In this video, the princess recalls that it is necessary to make donations to fight more against this scourge. A reappearance on social networks that surprised his fans because of his current state of health. In fact, at the beginning of last September, we learned that Charlene of Monaco had become unwell and had been hospitalized urgently. For his part, Prince Albert takes care of their children in Monaco while patiently awaiting the healthy return of his wife. The small family had still visited Charlene of Monaco last August. Enough to silence the rumors about a potential divorce between Albert and Charlene. We wish the princess a good recovery!

