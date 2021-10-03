Charlene of Monaco: the princess unveils a new photo and displays a broad smile

Charlene from Monaco shared a new photo on her Instagram account this Saturday, October 2. Smiling, the princess seems to be doing much better.

How is Charlene de Monaco doing? For several months, Prince Albert’s wife has been stranded in South Africa following an infection of the ENT sphere. It is therefore far from her family that she continues her convalescence. Very worried, Internet users keep asking her for her news and she wished to reassure them by sharing a photo this Saturday, October 2 on her Instagram account. On it, Charlene of Monaco appears emaciated but smiling. “God be happyor”, she simply wrote in the caption. In the comments, her followers were quick to comment on the post. Delighted to see her but still very worried, they did not hesitate to send her good vibes “I hope you’ve got well, and you’re healthy, and healing well. All our prayers and our healing love “,” I hope you will soon see the end of the tunnel ” or “You seem sick … Courage, we love you”, can we read. Messages that must have pleased the main concerned.

A return soon? It has now been six months since Charlene of Monaco set foot on the Rock, following an ENT infection that has degenerated and earned him several hospitalizations, including September 1st. However, Prince Albert’s wife hoped to be able to reunite with her family very soon. In the columns of Monaco-Matin a few weeks ago, Prince Albert II had mentioned the possibility that the princess would return to Monaco in October. “I know she might have said “‘end of October”, but that was before this last round of dates. I’m pretty sure we can shorten that time a bit “, he had initially confided. Subsequently, he had specified that he was impatient to find her. “I can’t wait for Charlene to be back, because she is part of my life, our lives and that of Monaco. I also can’t wait for her to help me with the kids and many other things as always has been because it is a team effort“, he concluded. Will Charlene of Monaco be able to find her family soon?

Charlene of Monaco: a princess still involved?

Despite her many health concerns, Charlene of Monaco does not forget the cause she has been defending for years: the extinction of rhinos. On her Instagram account on September 30, the princess shared a one-minute video montage in which we can see photos of her in the savannah, surrounded by animals. “A cause to fight for“, she wrote in the caption of her publication. Very committed for years, she was recently appointed vice-president of the Monegasque Red Cross by Prince Albert II. A beautiful gift that she is not ready to forget.

