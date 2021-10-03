Chelsea tear up against Southampton, Leeds finally win / Premier League / J7 / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Chalobah (9e), Werner (85e) and Chilwell (89e) for the Blues // Ward-Prowse (61e, SP) for Saints

Expulsion: Ward-Prowse (77e) for the Saints

The Blues at the finish. Successively beaten by Manchester City and Juventus, Chelsea players provided most of their home turf at Stamford Bridge against Southampton. Tuchel’s men quickly take the lead thanks to Chalobah, alone on a corner at the far post to come and place his head (1-0, 9e). Londoners even think of widening the gap, but Lukaku is out of the game (36e), and the VAR does not really want to see Werner finally score a goal this season (41e). After the break, the Saints decide to stop suffering: on a percussion from Livramento, Chilwell commits the irreparable to send Ward-Prowse to equalize from the penalty spot (1-1, 61e). But the expulsion of the captain of the visitors, who came to cut Jorginho for no reason (77e), it’s expensive. On the power play, Chelsea take revenge after a superb collective action concluded closely by Werner (2-1, 85e). The German is soon imitated by Chilwell, at the conclusion of an action marked by two prior posts (3-1, 89e). Chelsea is provisional leader.





Goals: Hwang (20e and 58e) for the Wolves // Hendrick (41e) for the Magpies



In the mouths of Wolves. When it does not want … In great difficulty in the game since the start of the season, Newcastle is still part of the club of four teams deprived of victory after seven days. Dominators, Wolverhampton players find the flaw by Hwang, perfectly launched in the box by Raúl Jiménez (1-0, 20e). The Magpies then take advantage of a confused action on which José Sá remains on the ground to pick up before the break on their first strike, signed Hendrick (1-1, 41e). It is counting without Hwang, author of a double after the break to allow his team to return at least temporarily to the first part of the table (2-1, 58e).

Goal: Llorente (18e)

At last ! Yes, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds were one of the teams to watch last season in the Premier League before struggling this season. The Whites were able to turn into small winners against Watford to clinch their first victory. A goal signed Diego Llorente, a finish quite improbable following a corner (1-0, 18e). Despite many attempts by his little ones, Elland Road will not see another goal this Saturday afternoon. But there is no doubt that no one will complain, on the side of the supporters, to see their team able to keep a score to take points.

Donkey caps. The draw for the two worst pupils of the Premier League at the kickoff in a duel not very brilliant, where the faults have too often taken precedence over the game. Here are two other formations which still did not know the taste of the victory since August, and which gives away a great opportunity to unlock their counter.