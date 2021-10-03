Chinese horoscope for Saturday, October 2, 2021

About the mood, rather pleasant day. Level love, a small adjustment will be necessary in the family framework if you want to find your authority, in particular on your children. Now is the time to react, afterwards it will be too late. The life of a couple does not have any surprises in store for you and if you are single, things will not change today. When it comes to money and work, luck will be on your side. If you love lottery games, now is the time to take advantage. But don’t expect to hit the jackpot. Know how to settle for a sum, small certainly, but very real. This working day will not bring you the expected satisfaction. Don’t be disappointed, this is just a postponement. On the health side, your liver is weakened, so you will have to take care of it. You should therefore be reasonable and be careful about what you eat and what you drink. A little exercise wouldn’t hurt you either! In short, you must improve your lifestyle to stay in shape.

Our tip for your day: it’s time to make an effort to balance your meals. Favor vegetables and fruits.

Regarding love, single, your very intense sentimental life is marked by discretion, even secrecy. In a Relationship, you will need to verify that your power of seduction has not lost any of its effectiveness, and you will be tempted to give in to the charm of a brief adventure. In terms of money and work, your working conditions should gradually improve, which can also lead to an increase in your income. You will be able to consolidate your material situation, provided you manage your budget with great rigor. On the health side, you will have energy to spare! But eat a little diet to stay in shape. Regarding the mood, quite a buoyant day.

Our tip for your day: you have good conditions to show what you are capable of. Enjoy it.

On the love side, it’s impossible for you to enjoy a moment of solitude. You will be surrounded almost constantly. You dream of a desert island and it is not like you. You’re going to have to find a new family organization or do some work on yourself. When it comes to money and work, your work power will impress those around you. Be careful not to attract the jealousy of certain colleagues. Think before you dip into your savings for a project that may not be worth the effort. On the health side, rheumatic pains are to be feared. Regarding the mood, busy and a little stressful day.

Our advice for your day: disconnect, take a break! Switch off your tablet, computer, laptop… this will give you some time to yourself.

On the health side, you are going to end up being overworked. It might be time to relax, but that doesn’t seem like a part of your immediate plans. However, you must give yourself a little rest so as not to pull on the rope. In terms of mood, the current is buoyant! When it comes to money and work, it is by exceeding certain limits in your work that you will find the best satisfaction. Once started, nothing can stop you and you will go further than your initial goals. Well done ! On the other hand, in the material domain, caution is required. On the love side, you please effortlessly, which will boost your self-esteem. Confidence gives you wings and you will dare to open up to others more. What change !

Our tip of the day: listen to the messages your organization sends you. You can take a break without feeling guilty.

On the health side, take care of yourself! You must take the time to rest. You are in good physical shape but you will end up nervously exhausting yourself. On the love side, you will receive many proofs of love from your partner. The stars protect your loving sky and you will be delighted! Single, if you have just met, despite all the outstanding questions, you will only see the positive of this new situation. About the mood, very dynamic day. When it comes to money and work, the hustle and bustle in the professional sector can lead to great ideas. Show yourself open and receptive! Don’t use your savings to satisfy frivolous cravings. Better to stay reasonable for now.

Our tip of the day: it’s time to lose some bad habits: avoid snacking, stop smoking …





About the mood, day to quickly forget. Regarding health, relax! Think about letting go, you really need to decompress and relax. If you do not act, certain pains, or certain digestive disorders could settle down permanently. When it comes to money and work, you will have a hard time concentrating on daily tasks because you want to change. Indeed, you evolve in a well established routine and your tasks seem to you more and more repetitive. Don’t wait for things to happen, provoke them! On the love side, family concerns will make you a little too aggressive. You will be on edge and the slightest remark could spark an argument. If you are single, you won’t want to play on your charm. You will have too many things on your mind, your loves will take a back seat. In addition, the astral climate will not promote communication.

Our advice for your day: don’t get sucked into a risky project just to get out of your routine.

When it comes to money and work, more work or strained relationships with your superiors are to be expected. You will be efficient, but also a little too authoritarian for the taste of your professional partners. In Love, the love life will be quite well influenced; but the deal could be much better if you put more of yours into it. Your partner will be in the mood as cuddly as you are. Single, this is a promising period in terms of love. On the mood side, not everything will be perfect. Regarding health, your tone will be on the rise. Treat yourself to moments of pure relaxation.

Our advice for your day: leave your little professional worries on your doorstep, you will find them tomorrow!

On the health side, small digestive problems. When it comes to money and work, you feel like you’re in an awkward situation. This is not going to last. On the love side, trust is the basis of the couple. Be careful not to lose the name of the person you love. Mood level, it’s not joy!

Our tip for your day: don’t get impatient if you don’t get the results you expect quickly.

Speaking of the mood, can’t wait for the end of the day! Concerning health, risk of migraine. Get your eyesight checked. Regarding money and work, you will need to mobilize all your concentration to avoid oversights. Be careful not to spread yourself too thinly over multiple tasks or you may not be able to find your way. On the love side, a melancholy tendency prevents you from progressing. Make sure you immerse yourself in reality. This will allow you to forget your worries a little.

Our tip for your day: don’t forget to drink regularly throughout the day. Prefer water to sodas.

Love level, if you are looking for a soul mate, keep your eyes open! She may be right next to you. In a Relationship, you should be disturbed by an intriguing person. Go away ! When it comes to money and work, you are determined and very stubborn. You just do what you want. Your attitude could get you in serious trouble. Please be more diplomatic if you don’t want to risk your professional situation! Mood level, it’s up to you! On the health side, a healthy lifestyle.

Our tip for your day: take care of yourself and your appearance, now more than usual. We never know.

Regarding the mood, overall a good day. Regarding health, you will not lack tone if you release your nervous tension. Regarding money and work, there is intense activity in the financial sector, but you will not see the results for a while. Be patient with your pain, you have no choice. On the love side, you are entering a very harmonious period. Communication becomes easier and the atmosphere lighter. Your charm will be very effective.

Our advice for your day: you will get through this day without a hitch. You will have no excuse to be in a bad mood!

Speaking of health, you need rest. When it comes to money and work, the changes taking place right now are opening new doors for you. You will be entering a very positive period on a material level and you will no longer worry about the lack of money. On the mood side, a very attractive day. On the subject of love, you will be able to achieve your ends with subtlety. You will find the right words to convince your partner about a project that is close to your heart and your charisma will be your best asset.

Our tip of the day: you don’t pay enough attention to your stuff and it will end up costing you dearly.

