Cindy Poumeyrol (Koh-Lanta, the legend) publishes cute photos of her daughter

The candidate of Koh-Lanta, the legend is a gaga mom! On Instagram, Cindy Poumeyrol publishes irresistible photos of her daughter.
Koh-Lanta, the legend has been a hit on TF1 since the start of its broadcast. And some candidates have already seen their torch being extinguished by Denis Brogniart. This is the case of Cindy Poumeyrol. Eliminated by the adventurers, she left for the island of the banished to try to regain the competition … in vain. If the adventure remains incredible for the candidate, this shoot was complicated to assume: “I agreed to come in Koh Lanta without physical preparation. I had my physique after Christmas! I had an overload of professional activity, I had also been a mother and I then forgot myself a little“, she confided to us following her elimination. Indeed, in 2019, the former participant in Moms and Famous gave birth to a baby girl, Alba, who never ceases to brighten her days. So much so that his Instagram account is flooded with pictures of his child.
Alba, her mini-me!
Little Alba is only two years old, but she already has everything a grown up has. On Instagram, Cindy Poumeyrol publishes photos of her mini-me. As well dressed as her mother who created her own brand of clothes, the little girl seems very wise with her blouse, her dress and her matching shoes: “When the adage “the habit does not make the monk takes all its meaning! “
Do not judge on appearance 😄 “, writes the adventurer in caption of a shot of her daughter posing seriously … before sticking out her tongue. In the comments, her friends are completely crushed on the beautiful Alba:”Great lady 😍😍😍 “, wrote Hillary,”What class even with the grimace 😅❤️ “, comments Julia Paredes,”The pose are we talking about or not? 😂 “, asks Julie from Pékin Express.
Cindy Poumeyrol is pregnant with her second child
When Cindy Poumeyrol returned from filming her first Koh Lanta in 2019, she started baby number 1. On the set of the final a few months later, she proudly displayed her baby bump. In 2021, the adventurer left for the other side of the world to participate in Koh-Lanta, the legend. Eliminated after a few days, she was both sad and happy to come home. A few months later, she formalized her second pregnancy. And it is a little sister who will join the family, to the delight of Alba, as she announced in a recent video.