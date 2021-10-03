Claude Puel’s pride

This Sunday, at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1, Claude Puel probably played his head on the bench of AS Saint-Étienne, red lantern and in the hard since the start of this French championship. The men of the 60-year-old technician, concerned by the issue and by the fervor that drives this derby, stood up to Olympique Lyonnais (1-1). ASSE ended up snatching the point of the draw in the last seconds of the game thanks to a penalty from Wahbi Khazri. But above all, the face displayed by the Greens is a bearer of hope for the future. And this did not escape the coach of “Sainté”. If I am reassured? “That’s not what drives me, I don’t have to be reassured. I’m just happy that my players are finally rewarded ”, first launched Claude Puel, before continuing at the microphone of Premium Sports Video.





“1 point is not 3 points, but it tastes like a victory. There was a lot of investment, my players were responsible, they had a great game. We took the post, we hit the crossbar … Etienne (Green) kept us in the match, the second goal would have hurt us a lot. We still have a very good second half. We still have situations to come back. If we come back sooner, we can perhaps go for the victory … Bravo to my players, in these difficult conditions, with a difficult environment, they have to sublimate themselves, take charge, take responsibility. It made a great production for French football […]. “ And to the former OL coach to warn: “This point is superb on condition that it is followed by other high-performance matches and especially other points. “