Clermont serene, Monaco takes the lead, scores at the 3pm multiplex break

Half-time on the four lawns of Ligue 1 this Sunday afternoon. As the 3 p.m. multiplex kicked off 45 minutes ago, the whistle sounded on each pitch to send the players back to the locker room. And at the break, three meetings saw the scoreboard unlock, with in particular Clemront who is regaining color for the moment on the lawn of Lorient with a goal from the inevitable Mohamed Bayo, who extended this week.

For its part, Monaco leads at home 1 goal to 0 against the Girondins de Bordeaux thanks to Aurélien Tchouaméni, still called up to the French team by Didier Deschamps and who shows his good current form. Metz is also in front at the break, with a score of a goal to zero on the lawn of Angers thanks to a goal from Bronn, first scorer of this multiplex today. Finally, the only game without a goal for the moment is on the side of Nantes, which does not find the fault against Troyes for the moment. Back to the lawns in a few minutes.



