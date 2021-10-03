Clermont wins against Racing 92

The match: 26-17
After its good first period on the lawn of the Stade Toulousain, last Sunday, ASM this time sealed its success over Racing 92 at Marcel-Michelin by winning during the second period, Sunday evening, at the end of the fifth day. Led 6-10, the Clermontois won by then scoring twenty points, a (almost) single rider who allowed them to climb from thirteenth to ninth place in the standings. Racing 92 left with nothing from Auvergne.
After having started well this meeting to the point of leading 3-10 just before the break, Racing 92 did not manage to keep the tempo which it had driven. On a ball snatched in the alignment, the pillar Kolingar had planted the first try in Ile-de-France (12th). With the transformation and a goal from Le Garrec (18th), Racing 92 seemed set to create a surprise. Indeed, Clermont floated in his game, multiplied the faults that broke the rhythm while the Ile-de-France residents, even outnumbered (yellow card against captain Vakatawa (6th) for dangerous tackle), were evolving in their hands.
When the ASM began to play just after the break reached with a score of 6-10, Camille Lopez then improved the lack of discipline in the Ile-de-France region with two new penalty goals (44th, 47th), thus allowing his team to lead (12- 10). The blackboard test scored by Le Garrec (51st) replaced Racing 92 in the lead (12-17), but it was short-lived: from that moment, for no particular reason, the Parisians got off the rails.
By the time of the game, there was only one team left on the pitch and it was ASM. Lopez’s boot sanctioned with ever more precision the more and more faults in Ile-de-France, but especially the test of Raka (64th), behind a wide-wide streak in which Damian Penaud played a decisive role, restored confidence to the Auvergnats who took off without being joined, Yato just missing a try (69th) by excess of haste.
21
The number of points scored by the Clermont international opener Camille Lopez, seven penalty goals with 88% success on foot.
The action: Racing 92, a touch of class
We’re playing the 51st. Racing 92 inherited a touch close to the Auvergne in-goal. The Ile-de-France throw goes beyond the locker, for the third-line center Tanga who immediately pierces the defense, monopolizes two defenders and manages to pass the ball acrobatically to his scrum-half Le Garrec who scores at the foot of the posts a converted try which allows Racing 92 to regain the lead, 12-17. Advantage lost two minutes later.