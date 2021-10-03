Clermont wins against Racing 92

After having started well this meeting to the point of leading 3-10 just before the break, Racing 92 did not manage to keep the tempo which it had driven. On a ball snatched in the alignment, the pillar Kolingar had planted the first try in Ile-de-France (12th). With the transformation and a goal from Le Garrec (18th), Racing 92 seemed set to create a surprise. Indeed, Clermont floated in his game, multiplied the faults that broke the rhythm while the Ile-de-France residents, even outnumbered (yellow card against captain Vakatawa (6th) for dangerous tackle), were evolving in their hands.