Colonization also hid a large sex market, from Algeria to Morocco

DOCUMENTARY – Looking our past in the face. This is all the words of the director Hugues Nancy, who signs the three episodes of the documentaryColonization, a French story, broadcast this Monday, October 4 at 9:05 p.m. on France 3 and including The HuffPost is a partner. Among the “shadow parts” of our colonial history, he notably evokes the great sex market that the empire hid.

An unpublished extract from the documentary, to discover at the top of this article, thus evokes the district of Bousbir, in Casablanca, fortified enclosure built at the beginning of the years 1920 by the French colonists. Behind the high blind walls and the only front door, it is in fact a district reserved for prostitution “born from the will of the authorities to fight against the spread of venereal diseases”. “Sex workers” are made available to whites in this open-air prison from which they can only leave once a week.

From the 20th century, “the imagination of the woman-object and of the necessarily submissive woman” served as a powerful lever to attract people from the outset, recalls the director Hugues Nancy at HuffPost. “To occupy and rule these territories, you have to bring in men, soldiers or administrators. And we use this sordid engine of access to certain advantages, including a sexual exoticism within reach ”, he points out.