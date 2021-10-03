Corsair presents its first gaming monitor, the XENEON 32QHD165 – News

XENEON 32QHD165

Despite a tense industrial context that would encourage caution, it is finally through the main door of the monitor market gaming that Corsair has decided to make its entry. The manufacturer, historically known for its cooling systems, memory module kits and input peripherals, has just added a new string to its bow, by unveiling the XENEON 32QHD165, a display whose specifications leave you dreaming. Corsair has therefore chosen to integrate an IPS panel based on Quantum Dot technology in a 32-inch / 16: 9 format. As a reminder, this type of panel requires a third-party light source to function (Edge backlight in this case), as opposed to an OLED panel, which does not need this artifice, since each diode is able to emit its own light.

The set can offer a definition 2560 by 1440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz, with support for VRR Freesync and G-Sync technologies. It should also be noted that compatibility with the Display HDR400 standard is ensured. On the connectivity side, the first XENEON monitor is not stingy either: 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 port cover the video part, while a HUB of 4 USB 3.1 ports (2 type A and 2 type C) will allow manage different devices. Finally, note that the screen has as a bonus a VESA 100 by 10O support on the back of its chassis, allowing you to abandon the original stand and hang it on a wall.





So far, the whole is solid, but rather classic. In truth, it’s about management software that Corsair will try to stand out: if the screen obviously has its internal OSD to modify all its display parameters, it is also compatible with the iCue software suite, which for the record already manages all the brand’s peripherals . On the one hand, this will allow access to the internal settings much more easily than by looking for buttons or sticks on the rear part of the chassis. On the other hand, this will open up possibilities for synergies with the brand’s keyboards, or with a Stream Deck, which will then offer access to certain functions on the fly, such as changing the color profile (between gaming, sRGB, cinema, typically).

The price of all this, my good lady? Presented at 800 dollars on the official website of the manufacturer, the XENEON 32QHD165 will clearly not be cheap. It will therefore be necessary to wait for some feedback (from our digital colleagues, for example) before investing your money. Beyond the general quality of the product, we are for our part curious to see if the QHD definition and the 32-inch wide format go well (we still have memories of the first 49-inch 32: 9 from Samsung, which offered an incredible width, but which disappointed by an insufficiently precise definition). The issue of backlighting and the quality of HDR rendering is also part of the things that will need to be checked.