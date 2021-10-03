Coumba (Koh-Lanta), ashamed, exposes her regrets

On Koh-Lanta, The legend, Candice from the yellow team (the Lanta Naï) was therefore eliminated. This sequence touched multiple viewers during the 5th episode broadcast on September 21 on the front page.

Candice, victim of betrayal

The wakeboarder was betrayed by two daughters Christelle and Coumba, with whom she had made a pact. This September 30, on his Instagram account, Coumba explains this change in strategy. As she had said, the alliance of women from the very beginning of the adventure takes precedence over any consideration. In addition, she had told her yellow teammates Christelle, Clémence and Candice that she would not vote against them until reunification, at least.

But, on the board, Coumba changed strategy and voted against Candice, like Christelle. Disappointed and betrayed, the young blonde sportswoman has found Clémentine and Ugo on the island of the banished, where she prays to win the next event.

Coumba feels ashamed

Coumba is finally breaking the silence and has made statements on social media. ” Candice, my biggest regret on this adventure, she explains on her Instagram account. I’m really ashamed of myself. You trusted me and I betrayed you. You were counting on me and I didn’t live up to it. This adventure drives you crazy, makes you lose your lucidity and I haven’t thought about it … “.

And to continue, pained by his own actions: ” It’s been 4 months since we returned from the adventure and there hasn’t been a day that I haven’t regretted my attitude towards you. I could not make up for what I did but I will do anything to be forgiven and redeemed even if it has to last my whole life … I was hateful and not correct to you and I’m sorry my doll. I adore you my beautiful, you are so extraordinary. Forgive me “.





A message that must have been appreciated by Candice. Already during an interview with the magazine TV Mag, Jérémy’s darling, also an adventurer of Koh Lanta (Treasure Island in 2016 and The Heroes’ Battle in 2018), underlined having turned the page. ” I am not a resentful person, since she came to apologize to me, she had tears in her eyes. I don’t blame anybody today“, She had said.

Coumba Baradji, an iconic Koh Lanta adventurer

Born in 1982, Coumba Baradji is an emblematic candidate of the adventure show Koh Lanta, in which she participates on multiple occasions. From her first appearance in 2005, in Koh Lanta: Pacific, the young woman appears as a formidable candidate, essential on the tests and appreciated on the camp. Its exceptional physical performance earned it the nickname “the gazelle”. She is eliminated on the 31st day of the adventure.

She is back in 2010 in Koh-Lanta: the Clash of the Heroes then two years later in Koh-Lanta: the Revenge of the Heroes (2012) where she is determined to show herself much more. She manages to reach the gates of the final, in the orienteering race twice, but does not win the victory. At the start of the 2021 school year, she participates in the Koh Lanta All Stars. She is a warrior who is friends with Claude whom she considers as her brother. The woman stood out for her sportsmanship and strong personality. She is very enduring.

It should be remembered that during his second Koh-Lanta, his name is mentioned in the history of a pact that would have been made between different adventurers. During the final, she leaves the set, live and while she was a finalist, because she found that she was not given enough voice. She is not going easy.

Following this story, Coumba had tried to take revenge by revealing filming secrets, for example that the show’s doctor gave the adventurers coca before each ordeal. In the weeks and months to come, Objeko will not fail to tell you about Coumba and the adventurers of Koh-Lanta.



