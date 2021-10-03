Couturissime “or the creative madness of a flamboyant couturier at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs

After Montreal and Rotterdam, the first retrospective dedicated to Thierry Mugler will be held at MAD in Paris until April 24, 2022. 140 outfits, costumes, sketches and archives – retracing 35 years of career – revisit the universe of this visionary couturier, also photographer and director.

After Rotterdam and Munich, thehe Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris hosts the exhibition Thierry Mugler: extremely fashionable, initiated, produced and toured by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) which presented it as a world premiere in 2019. “I have always been fascinated by the most beautiful animal on earth: the human being. I have used all the tools that were at my disposal to sublimate it: fashion, the staging of shows, perfumes, photography, video (…) Today, a very beautiful chapter opens to us with Paris, a city which opened its arms to me and the Museum of Decorative Arts which is for me the most beautiful setting “ said Manfred Thierry Mugler.





THE’exhibition traces the work of a daring creator with a singular imagination who revolutionized fashion and haute couture. Far from being a banal retrospective, it is his life and his energy which are featured in the renovated spaces of the Stephen A and Christine Schwarzmann fashion galleries. On two floors, at each section of the course, the scenography has been meticulous: immersive, it plunges, for example, into the animal and aquatic world, then into a futuristic atmosphere …

For Olivier Gabet, director of MAD, it is “curious about everything, eminently free and independent figure, he has long been a vibrant source of inspiration for the fashion world”. From the 1970s until 2002, he established himself as one of the most inventive couturiers of his time, going so far as to embody the image of the 1980s with a graphic silhouette. In the 1990s he contributed to the renaissance of haute couture, through his collections and his sense of staging spectacular parades and grandiose photographs allied to the most iconic models. Discovery or rediscovery of this visionary, also a photographer, inventor of perfumes and showman, it is unthinkable to miss this Parisian stage dedicated to this indisputable figure of fashion. Fascinating!