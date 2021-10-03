Crypto Weekly # 164 – Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news of the week

The week of 09/27 in brief – News about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency is in constant turmoil. It can happen that vital information gets lost in the daily news flow and you miss important points.

This format is there to remedy that. We come back to the news of the past week in the Crypto Weekly to keep you informed on the current situation of cryptocurrencies.

News in brief

▶ The Bitcoin.org site once again the target of hackers. The educational site had posted a giveaway scam promising people who sent remittances would receive double in return. Fortunately, the scam was detected in time and could be removed from the site.

▶ DEX 1inch aggregator sets sail on Arbitrum. After having studied on Ethereum, the platform very quickly migrated to other blockchains say Compatible EVMs. Now, the second layer solution Arbitrum is in the sights of the aggregator.

▶ It’s the hell for mining pools on Ethereum. Following the ban on all cryptocurrency-related activities in China, the pools SparkPool and BeePool have closed their doors. These had, at first, only banned Chinese customers before completely ending the activity.

▶ The FTX exchange platform signs a partnership with Mercedes. FTX then becomes one of the official sponsors of the F1 team, which will display its logo both on the car and on the drivers’ suit.

▶ Andre Cronje talks about him again with the launch of an NFT platform. Baptized “Artion”, this one works like its competitor OpenSea, with the difference that it does not take no commission on sales and that it will be launched on the blockchain Fantom.

▶ Sami did not ease off for a second during the Mainnet event organized by Messari. You know him, he took this opportunity to interview a maximum of players in the crypto ecosystem, including Claude Eguienta by Mimo Capital.

The 5 metrics of the week

➤ 1 minute, it’s the time it took Time magazine to sell all of its NFTs. In total, 4,676 works made by 40 different artists were sold for a whopping 0.01 ether (ETH) per coin. Not surprisingly, many bots participated in this sale.

➤ $ 9.3 billion, it’s the record daily volume recorded by the decentralized exchange platform dYdX. A record notably enabled by the massive migration of Chinese users to decentralized finance. For comparison, Coinbase made $ 2.8 billion.





Antonio Juliano’s publication – Source: Twitter

➤ $ 23 million, it’s the insane amount Bitfinex spent on Ethereum transaction fees. The exchange wanted to make a deposit on the DeversiFi protocol. Unfortunately, this one had a bug in its interface, resulting in a miscalculation of fees.

➤ $ 80 million, it’s the amount in COMP tokens distributed by the Compound protocol in error. Thus, an error in the rewards distribution contract resulted in a massive rewards distribution.

➤ $ 680 million, it’s the amount raised by the French company Sorare, specializing in NFT collectible cards. A round of financing that allows the company to reach the 4.3 billion dollars in valuation.

Tweet of the week

The tweet of the week goes to the deputy Pierre PERSON, who has just deposited several amendments for’improve the tax regime for cryptocurrencies. Hopefully they will be welcomed positively by his colleagues.

Today I tabled a series of amendments aimed at improving the tax regime for crypto-assets. Their adoption would simplify the life of crypto-asset holders and strengthen the attractiveness of this sector in France. https://t.co/d7S1vXWHYg ⤵️ – Pierre PERSON (@Pierr_Person) September 30, 2021

Have a good week on the Journal du Coin! 🙂

