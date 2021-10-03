Currencies: dinar exchange rate this Sunday, October 3

The exchange rate of the national currency stabilized in the official quotes and on the black market, this Sunday, October 3, 2021.

For this beginning of the week, the euro rate at the Central Bank of Algeria amounts to 159.23 dinars for the purchase and 159.26 for the sale. On the parallel currency market, it reached 208 dinars for purchase and 211 dinars for sale.

As for the US currency, the dollar stabilized at 137.16 dinars on the purchase and 137.17 on the sale in the quotes of the Bank of Algeria. Its price on the parallel market was established at 180 dinars for purchase and 182 dinars for sale.

The price of sterling at the Bank reached 184.35 dinars for purchase and 187.42 dinars for sale, while on the black market, the unit of this currency is offered at 243 dinars for purchase and of 246 dinars for sale.





The exchange rate of the currencies of Arab countries

Regarding other currencies, the price of the Saudi riyal in the official quotations is 36.56 dinars for purchase and 36.57 dinars for sale. On the parallel market, it is bought for 47 dinars and sells for 48 dinars.

The exchange rate of the UAE dirham to the Bank of Algeria is 37.33 dinars for buying and 37.34 dinars for selling. While on the parallel market, it is 49 dinars for purchase and 49 dinars for sale.

The price of the Kuwaiti dinar at the Bank is 454.18 Algerian dinars for purchase and 454.28 Algerian dinars for sale. On the black currency market, it amounts to 597 dinars for purchase and 603 for sale.