current promotions, before the mountain law

Tires

At Feu Vert

For all Continental tires, therefore with winter and 4-season tires, it is – 30% on the second. Until October 23.

At Leclerc

On the winter and 4-season ranges of the Goodyear brand, there is up to € 50 in E.Leclerc tickets (a voucher credited to the loyalty card) for tires 16 inches and less, and up to at 120 € for tires 17 inches and over. Until October 16.

At Midas

This is – 25% on the purchase of the 2nd Continental AllSeasonContact tire, a 4-season tire that has the M + S and 3PMSF markings, which are taken into account in the mountain law. Until October 30.

At Euromaster

There is up to € 100 reimbursed for the purchase of Continental 4-season or winter tires. There is also up to € 30 immediate discount on Falken tires, access mark. Until October 17.

At Roady

There is up to € 100 refunded on Bridgestone Weather Control 005 (4 season) and Blizzak LM005 (winter) tires. The tires are guaranteed 40,000 km. The geometry check is reimbursed. Until October 23.





At Profil +

There is up to € 100 refunded on Bridgestone Weather Control 005 (4 season) and Blizzak LM005 (winter) tires. Until October 16.

From Allopneus

For the purchase of Goodyear winter or 4-season tires, home fitting is offered. Convenient for those caught up in the deadlines of this mountain law. Until October 12.

From BestDrive

Many offers. First, there is the VAT offered on all-season tires from Michelin, Continental, Uniroyal and Taurus. There is a € 20 discount per Continental winter tire. And there is definitely an offer: a purchased tire = a free tire for Coopertires 4-season tires. Until October 10.

At Citroën

There are up to € 120 offered on a Citroën card for Dunlop and Goodyear tires. Until October 10.

Chains and socks