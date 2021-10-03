Cyril Hanouna confides in his relationship with politicians, including Macron and Mélenchon

CONFIDENCES – He wants to play a role in the 2022 presidential election. The host of the TPMP program, on C8, gave a long interview to our colleagues from Release this Sunday October 3. He returned in particular to his relations with political figures.

Cyril Hanouna assured that he “had lunch with them”. “I tell them ‘do you really think you’re going to be president?’ Xavier Bertrand, I had lunch with him, it went very well. Jean-Luc Mélenchon is the family. We even got confused last weekend by text, like two brothers. Sometimes he goes nuts. He is incredible”.

And to add, still about him: “Humanly, I adore him. He is completely apart. With him, I feel like I’m with my uncle. He yells, he worships himself, we like him. But with policies, I don’t change my language when I’m on the phone or when I see them ”.

He also gave some information about his relationship with President Macron, which he said a few days ago in The Parisian that he “often asked her ‘How do you feel the French people right now?’”.





“Guys think I have Macron on the phone every day”

“The guys think that I have Macron on the phone every day, that I am at the Élysée every day,” he clarified. No, I only met him twice. Once by chance, for a medal ceremony at the Élysée. I was invited and we met. He was not president, it was Hollande at the time ”. Before adding: “And then I only met him once and it was on the air in 2017. I never saw him again in my life. But we write to each other from time to time ”.

If he does not run for the presidential office – “the worst job in the world” according to him – the presenter and producer intends to “campaign for the campaign” + ”, even setting himself the objective of reducing the abstention from twenty points, he wrote in his first book, co-written with the editorialist Christophe Barbier, to be published on Wednesday October 6 at Fayard.

To do this, “Baba”, his nickname which recalls his Tunisian Jewish origins, will go on tour “in these towns that we rarely see on television”, particularly in regions with high abstention levels where his programs are very popular.

Political show

In an interview with Paris Match on September 30, Cyril Hanouna also revealed to launch a political program. A board “in the shape of an agora”, four editorial writers, two hundred French people and one candidate. Here is the format of the new political show coming soon to the C8 schedule.

“The show will be called ‘Already yours to vote’ and should start soon,” said the host. He also announced that the first three shows were already scheduled since three candidates are already starting to face the audience of C8.