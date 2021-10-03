Cyril Hanouna evokes the embarrassing “sequence” with Sophie Tapie

Cyril Hanouna was massacred on social networks by hundreds of angry Internet users. The sequence of his interview with Sophie Tapie provoked heated debate and few were those who managed to defend the host of TPMP. Still, his fans know he can be awkward at times. They also know that his show does not have a reputation for being in the lace. But Bernard Tapie’s daughter found it deplorable to be constantly questioned about her father’s state of health, while she was on set to promote her album. And Internet users were present to support her following this sequence which made everyone very uncomfortable. Objeko explains everything to you, and comes back to Cyril Hanouna’s justifications.

Cyril Hanouna and Sophie Tapie are unable to communicate serenely, tensions are palpable

Cyril Hanouna has hosted his show live, every evening for more than 10 years. It must be admitted that it is an exercise in which he excels although it is very difficult. Also, let’s admit that the error is human before going into the details. Indeed, it would be better to keep this in mind before viewing the sequences of the interview with Sophie Tapie on the set of TPMP. Because without these details, Cyril Hanouna can seem terribly aggressive towards the singer, the daughter of Bernard Tapie. However, you shouldn’t blame your interlocutor either.

Indeed, let us also note that Sophie Tapie comes to promote her album on the set of TPMP. But that one of his titles is dedicated to his father, terribly ill as a result of his cancer. Bernard Tapie is indeed at its worst and his whole family is united to give him all the support he can hope for. Since 2017, the businessman has fought like a lion but his strength is dwindling. And that damn crab is gaining ground. Sophie Tapie’s father has already been terminally ill for two years.

Yesterday you witnessed my discomfort live on television, I just wanted to thank you for your support and kindness. I love you ❤️‍🔥#thank you – Sophie Tapie (@SophieTapie) September 29, 2021

Now that the context is set, Objeko can tell you about the rest. You will thus understand that the two of them are not in “normal” states when they speak to each other. Nevertheless, Cyril Hanouna will admit that he was clumsy. And that’s the minimum of what his fans could hope for.

The darlings I just spoke with @TapieStephane who has been like my big brother for years and I told him that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love him. Stephane and I see you tomorrow because an important friend❤️

– Cyril Hanouna (@Cyrilhanouna) September 28, 2021

Distressing scenes for internet users

The sequences you are going to see may make you angry or very uncomfortable, Objeko prefer to warn you. And the Web has largely sided with Sophie Tapie to support her in this very difficult moment.

In all her elegance Sophie Tapie erased hanouna #TPMP pic.twitter.com/QWOyRguh9k – Յան 🇦🇲🇫🇷🇷🇺🇺🇸 (@YanKarene) September 28, 2021

Even Sophie Tapie’s brother, Stéphane Tapie, reacted with anger when he discovered this disturbing sequence on Cyril Hanouna’s show.

There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face @TPMP @Cyrilhanouna #TouchNotMyFamily https://t.co/iDAY1eN4vu – Stéphane Tapie (@TapieStephane) September 28, 2021

Apologies or justifications, still clumsy?

It was then necessary to wait for the next day to have clear explanations from the troublemaker of the PAF. “She was not in her normal state because it is difficult for her to talk about her daddy, to see pictures of her daddy. “ said the host this September 29 on the set of TPMP. Indeed, the famous images were those of a documentary which had been shot and broadcast without the approval of the Tapie family.

Then Cyril Hanouna added: “At one point, we were on our show, in our world, and we didn’t put ourselves in his shoes, that’s the feeling I have. (…) And I was perhaps a little awkward with her. It is not the same when you know the person very well. You talk to him like he’s your buddy on set. (…) It was perceived as aggression but it was not at all that. (…) It was an awkward sequence, we’re not going to lie to each other. “

But Cyril Hanouna’s explanations are still far from having convinced everyone. Internet users are in fact still largely angry with the host of TPMP. They consider that he has crossed the line and that his apologies are not sincere enough. Case to follow!

That’s it he rejects the responsibility on Sophie Tapie! What a shame ! #TPMP – RicComm (@emeri_ric) September 29, 2021



