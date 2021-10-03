More

    Cyril Hanouna evokes the embarrassing “sequence” with Sophie Tapie

    Entertainment


    Cyril Hanouna was massacred on social networks by hundreds of angry Internet users. The sequence of his interview with Sophie Tapie provoked heated debate and few were those who managed to defend the host of TPMP. Still, his fans know he can be awkward at times. They also know that his show does not have a reputation for being in the lace. But Bernard Tapie’s daughter found it deplorable to be constantly questioned about her father’s state of health, while she was on set to promote her album. And Internet users were present to support her following this sequence which made everyone very uncomfortable. Objeko explains everything to you, and comes back to Cyril Hanouna’s justifications.

    Cyril Hanouna and Sophie Tapie are unable to communicate serenely, tensions are palpable

    Cyril Hanouna has hosted his show live, every evening for more than 10 years. It must be admitted that it is an exercise in which he excels although it is very difficult. Also, let’s admit that the error is human before going into the details. Indeed, it would be better to keep this in mind before viewing the sequences of the interview with Sophie Tapie on the set of TPMP. Because without these details, Cyril Hanouna can seem terribly aggressive towards the singer, the daughter of Bernard Tapie. However, you shouldn’t blame your interlocutor either.

    Indeed, let us also note that Sophie Tapie comes to promote her album on the set of TPMP. But that one of his titles is dedicated to his father, terribly ill as a result of his cancer. Bernard Tapie is indeed at its worst and his whole family is united to give him all the support he can hope for. Since 2017, the businessman has fought like a lion but his strength is dwindling. And that damn crab is gaining ground. Sophie Tapie’s father has already been terminally ill for two years.

    Now that the context is set, Objeko can tell you about the rest. You will thus understand that the two of them are not in “normal” states when they speak to each other. Nevertheless, Cyril Hanouna will admit that he was clumsy. And that’s the minimum of what his fans could hope for.

    Distressing scenes for internet users

    The sequences you are going to see may make you angry or very uncomfortable, Objeko prefer to warn you. And the Web has largely sided with Sophie Tapie to support her in this very difficult moment.

    Even Sophie Tapie’s brother, Stéphane Tapie, reacted with anger when he discovered this disturbing sequence on Cyril Hanouna’s show.

    Apologies or justifications, still clumsy?

    It was then necessary to wait for the next day to have clear explanations from the troublemaker of the PAF. “She was not in her normal state because it is difficult for her to talk about her daddy, to see pictures of her daddy. “ said the host this September 29 on the set of TPMP. Indeed, the famous images were those of a documentary which had been shot and broadcast without the approval of the Tapie family.

    Then Cyril Hanouna added: “At one point, we were on our show, in our world, and we didn’t put ourselves in his shoes, that’s the feeling I have. (…) And I was perhaps a little awkward with her. It is not the same when you know the person very well. You talk to him like he’s your buddy on set. (…) It was perceived as aggression but it was not at all that. (…) It was an awkward sequence, we’re not going to lie to each other. “

    But Cyril Hanouna’s explanations are still far from having convinced everyone. Internet users are in fact still largely angry with the host of TPMP. They consider that he has crossed the line and that his apologies are not sincere enough. Case to follow!



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleOgier penalized by one minute, but remains 5th (Finland)
    Next articlePrix ​​de l’Arc de Triomphe: A monument to horse racing – Flat

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC