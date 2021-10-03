Death of Bernard Tapie: his friend Alain Delon confides on the last days of the businessman

This Sunday, October 3, a few hours after the death of Bernard Tapie, Alain Delon paid him a moving tribute. The actor confided in the last moments of the businessman.

Alain Delon has lost a friend. This Sunday, October 3, it is with immense sadness that the actor learned of the death of Bernard Tapie, at the age of 78 years. Very close to the businessman, the actor paid him a heartbreaking tribute on the antenna of LCI, in an interview with Darius Rochebin. “We loved each other, we talked to each other often. I hope he is well now. One often helped the other”, began Alain Delon, who felt “an excruciating sentence” by learning of the death of his friend. He then paid tribute to Bernard Tapie, his tenacity in the face of illness and his dignity during the last moments. “I hope he’s gone in his sleep, that he hasn’t suffered, that he hasn’t felt anything. It’s a freedom, I’m happy for him, added Alain Delon, very moved. Rest assured, the next one will be me. ”





“I looked at him with pain and finally with joy. Now he is quiet. He was fed up, he tried everything and did everything to hold on, he couldn’t and that’s fine, now he is. free, happy, quiet, concluded the 88-year-old actor, upset by the death of his friend. He did everything according to his soul and his heart and it was very beautiful, I regret it very much. “ Very close to Bernard Tapie, he had also come out of his silence last May to wish courage to his friend, who had “a superb strength of character”, in the face of illness. “He has put up with his illness for many years (…) I am not at all worried, because I know him: he is very strong, very powerful, confided Alain Delon. We got to know each other, he really liked me. He helped me, when he needed, I helped him. And I will continue. “

Death of Bernard Tapie: rain of tributes

Like Alain Delon, many personalities wished to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie. In a press release, Benoît Payan, the mayor of Marseille, greeted a “man of 1000 lives”: “He was an entrepreneur, minister, singer, pilot, television host, actor, comedian. Forever President of OM. All experienced as if it was the last”. “This man who had a fighting spirit to move mountains and win the moon never laid down his arms, and fought against cancer until his last moments”, wrote Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron before asserting that his “ambition, energy and enthusiasm were a source of inspiration for generations of French people”. As he wanted, Bernard Tapie will be buried in the city of Marseille in a few days.

