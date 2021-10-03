Death of Bernard Tapie: Immerse yourself in 200 seconds in images in the life of the businessman and the fighter who marked the French in recent years – Video

Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday, was for more than 40 years a prominent figure in the political, economic and societal history of France, through his charisma, his outbursts but also his twisted blows. “I had an extraordinary journey” or “I am more than happy!” Exclaimed in the media, despite the illness, the one who has known at least six public lives: entrepreneurial, political, sporting, artistic , media and judicial.

Suffering from metastasized cancer since 2017, he appeared still beating but thin and pale, with white hair and weakened vocal cords.

Incarnation of the social success and the flamboyance of the 80s, “Nanard”, which the Guignols of Canal + described as “severely burned”, had become the symbol of the sulphurous businessman from the rigged football match Marseille -Valenciennes in 1993.





An episode that earned him six months in prison in 1997 for corruption and witness bribery.

Big mouth with easy oaths, he had a tanned complexion, coarse hair and strong jaws. His biggest flaw, he admitted, was not “taking the time” to explain his actions.

He also assumed that he was a “pain in the ass” because, he said, “I don’t let go of people.” Daniel Cohn-Bendit, who rubbed shoulders with him in the European Parliament, spoke of an “enchanter”, a lover of “absurd stories” that “should not always be believed”.