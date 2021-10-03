Death of Bernard Tapie: in video, his rants have become cult

Known at least as much for his outspokenness as for his business acumen, Bernard Tapie offered the French great television moments and some cold sweats to journalists.

Known at least as much for his outspokenness as for his business acumen, Bernard Tapie offered the French great television moments and some cold sweats to journalists. Back in five videos on these clashes which also made the popularity of “Nanard”, died this Sunday, October 3 at the age of 78 years.

The clash with Jean-Marie Le Pen

December 8, 1989 on the set of TF1. Bernard Tapie and facing the leader of the National Front Jean-Marie Le Pen for a heated debate around immigration.

“Pujadas, are you kidding me?”

In 2013, Bernard Tapie is the guest of the 8 p.m. diary of David Pujadas. And the journalist’s last question will put him in a rage!





Pressure on Thomas Sotto

In 2014, this time against Thomas Sotto on Europe 1, Bernard Tapie left the studio after giving a few taps on the journalist’s shoulder and head (from 8’10).

“It’s been bothering you for 15 years that I’m right”

This time on France Inter, “Nanard raises his voice against Patrick Cohen after his record compensation in the Crédit Lyonnais affair (from 5’21).

“Don’t feed on this”

Bernard Tapie has often left the television sets. As on December 16, 2006. Invited in We are not lying on France 2, he will involve in his departure the humorist Murielle Robin.