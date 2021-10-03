Death of Bernard Tapie, OM icon and leader of all possibilities

He will remain the man who guided French football to its first victory in the European Cup. And even more than that. The tricolor sport lost one of the most outstanding leaders in its history this Sunday. Bernard Tapie ended up losing his last fight. The former president of Olympique de Marseille died at the age of 78 after struggling for several years with cancer.

Tapie was victory at all costs, a pioneer of “winning” in a landscape of French sport accustomed to magnificent losers. He took over OM in 1986, at a time when the Marseille club was at the bottom of the wave, to make it the flagship team of French and European football in the late 80s and early 90s with four titles. champion of France and a Coupe de France. And in climax the victory against AC Milan of Silvio Berlusconi in the final of the Champions League in 1993, synonymous with the first European coronation for the French clubs.

Papin, Waddle, Deschamps, but also Hinaut and Lemond

He had given himself the means to achieve this feat by attracting the biggest stars of world football to the Canebière, from Karl-Heinz Förster to Rüdi Völler via Carlos Mozer, Chris Waddle, Jean-Pierre Papin, Enzo Francescoli, Eric Cantona, Didier Deschamps, Alen Boksic and many others. Tapie has thus brought back the spotlight on a French football in difficulty on the European scene since the epics of Saint-Etienne in the 70s.





Munich was the symbol of his glory. And the starting point of his loss. Tapie was found guilty of attempted bribery for the league game between Valenciennes and Marseille, played five days before Munich’s final against AC Milan. He was sentenced to several prison sentences in 1996. This had meant the end of his adventure in sport, despite a short return as leader of OM in the early 2000s.

Before OM, there was cycling. Tapie’s first feats of arms in sport with the creation of the La Vie Claire team and a management style that stood out at the time, particularly in the wage policy. And always with the desire to attract the biggest stars of the moment. Bernard Hinaut, winner of his last Tour de France in 1985, then Greg Lemond crowned the following season, were the two icons of his training before Tapie turned to football.

