Death of Bernard Tapie, the businessman who wanted to be an artist

The missing businessman Bernard Tapie Sunday October 3 was also a man of the stage, attracted to the spotlight all his life. At 23, he sings a few bluettes on television. He released three records but his career quickly ran out of steam. The song is a way for him to pay for his studies.





In the summer, he tours the casinos which, at the time, organize recitals for their customers. He returned in 1985 with two titles, Succeed in life and I forbid you, written by Didier Barbelivien for the benefit of the Lino Ventura Children’s Foundation. In 1998, he recorded Life is Beautiful, a single with rapper Doc Gynéco.

Bernard Tapie also likes microphones and television sets. In the 80s, he does not need to be prayed for when he is invited on television as in the show Gym Tonic. He even became a host for the TF1 channel for a while between 1986 and 1987. The program was called Ambitions and Bernard Tapie plays on his image of a boss who succeeds in everything to help the antenna of young entrepreneurs to set up their project.

At ease in front of the objectives, the businessman even helps Francis Bouygues in 1987 to repeat his hearing before the CSA for the acquisition of TF1. In 1999, he hosted a program on RMC, Hello Bernard, in which he exchanges with the listeners on social problems or their personal problems.

Bernard Tapie also grabbed the pen on several occasions. After To win, in 1986, he published Freely in 1998, which he wrote partly in prison, then Eyes too big (2000), a novel whose action takes place in the world of football.





In 1996 Bernard Tapie went bankrupt. Forbidden to do business, he naturally turned to the cinema in front of Claude Lelouch’s camera. He plays in Men, women, instructions for use alongside Fabrice Luchini and Ophélie Winter.

An experience without follow-up, TV fiction smiles on him more. At the end of 2001, he camped as a military doctor adventurer in Cazas, TV movie by Yves Boisset broadcast on TF1. And in 2003 he landed on the same channel the title role of the series Commissioner Valence, a policeman who is always ready to take action and who is raising his daughter on his own. This character will undoubtedly remain the best known of all those he has embodied. The series will be broadcast until 2008.

Bernard Tapie the actor gets real recognition at the theater. In 2001, he took the lead role in Flight over a cuckoo’s nest. The name of Bernard Tapie on the poster attracts the public. Every night there is an ovation. Seven years later, in 2008, he took over the character of Louis de Funès in Oscar. New success. In 2011, he took over the role of Alain Delon in the play by Eric Assous Roller coasters.

All his life, on the boards and in the business world, Bernard Tapie has been able to play the game of seduction.

In 2020, he was to resume at the theater Flight over a cuckoo’s nest, 20 years after his first appearance on the stage. Illness prevented him from realizing his last artistic dream.