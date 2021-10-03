More

    deprived of a sublime goal, Benzema follows Cristiano Ronaldo!

    Sports


    He did not hide it on social networks, Karim Benzema emerges “frustrated” even if it is necessary to “continue to fight” after the defeat of Real Madrid on the lawn of Espanyol Barcelona. It must be said that Karim Benzema could be frustrated with good reason. By the result of the match but also for being deprived of a sublime goal. For an offside position, the French striker saw his joy cut off quickly while KB9 had once again gratified Real Madrid with a marvel!

    On the other hand, no one found fault with his goal scored in the second period to allow the Merengue club to reduce the mark. And this goal shows how much Benzema continues to be decisive since the start of the season. By being involved on 16 goals (nine goals and seven assists) at this stage of the season, KB9 is behind a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, the only one capable of being more decisive than Benzema so quickly in a La Liga in the 21st century in 2014/15 with 16 goals and an assist.


    to summarize

    Karim Benzema, despite Real Madrid’s loss to Espanyol Barcelona, ​​once again shone by being decisive. The one who continues to follow Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of statistics was nevertheless deprived of a magnificent goal.

