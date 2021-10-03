Der Zakarian’s terrible confession after Nice

Penultimate in Ligue 1, Stade Brestois lost again on Saturday against OGC Nice (2-1). Coach of Brest, Michel Der Zakarian delivered a constant poignant after this new setback of his team in the league.

The black series continues for Stade Brestois

Michel Der Zakarian is unable to do so for his debut with Stade Brestois. On Saturday, Brest was beaten by OGC Nice (2-1) at the Allianz Riviera during the 9th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Jean-Clair Tobibo (45th) and Melvin Bard (61st) allowed the Riviera club to dominate the Finistère club. The goal of Franck Honorat in added time allowed visitors to save the honor. Against the Aiglons, Team Pirate conceded their third loss in a row, their fifth of the season. The Finistère club has still not won this season and is in 19th place in the standings. As for his executioner of the evening, he climbs temporarily on the last step of the podium thanks to his victory. A deserved success for Christophe Galtier’s men according to the Brest coach.





Der Zakarian’s confession of helplessness after Nice

For Michel Der Zakarian, Stade Brestois had little chance of fighting with OGC Nice. “We came across a team that was much stronger than us. With our means, we fought. What is needed is to fight together and good times will come. We knew it was going to be difficult, especially on the corridors, ”said the Brest coach after the meeting. The Brest coach hopes to raise his head after this new underperformance. “We are in difficulty, we are in the last 3. We are going to fight. All the matches are important, you will have to lose your virginity at some point to snatch the first victory, ”he said. Beaten by Nice, the SB29 will try to trigger a new dynamic against the Stade de Reims.

