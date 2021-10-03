More

    despite a jewel from Benzema, the Madrilenians fall!

    In the aftermath of Barça’s defeat on Atlético’s lawn, Catalonia took revenge against Madrid with the victory of Espanyol Barcelona against the Merengue. In the first period, the apathy of the Madrilenians paid off in cash, with De Tomas who unlocked the counter just after the quarter of an hour of play for the Catalans (1-0, 17th).

    After the break, Real Madrid struggled to be incisive, before Vidal played against the Madrid defense to double the bet (2-0, 60th). Once again, the Merengue club could only bet on Karim Benzema to return to the match, with a high-class sequence ending at the back of the net (2-1, 70th). But while a delicious discount for a sublime goal from Hazard was refused for an offside, the club merengue could not avoid an annoying defeat, the first of the season in La Liga.

    Despite a gem from Karim Benzema, Real Madrid bowed on the lawn of Espanyol Barcelona (1-2)! The first defeat of the club merengue which could not therefore distance itself from Atlético Madrid at the top of Liga.

