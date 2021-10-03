despite a jewel from Benzema, the Madrilenians fall!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

In the aftermath of Barça’s defeat on Atlético’s lawn, Catalonia took revenge against Madrid with the victory of Espanyol Barcelona against the Merengue. In the first period, the apathy of the Madrilenians paid off in cash, with De Tomas who unlocked the counter just after the quarter of an hour of play for the Catalans (1-0, 17th).

After the break, Real Madrid struggled to be incisive, before Vidal played against the Madrid defense to double the bet (2-0, 60th). Once again, the Merengue club could only bet on Karim Benzema to return to the match, with a high-class sequence ending at the back of the net (2-1, 70th). But while a delicious discount for a sublime goal from Hazard was refused for an offside, the club merengue could not avoid an annoying defeat, the first of the season in La Liga.

[⚽️ VIDÉO BUT] 🇪🇸 #LaLiga

😍 A little gem for Karim Benzema, as a soloist!

🤯 He fixes 3 defenders before arming an unstoppable strike!

📊 Already his 9th goal of the season in 8 games! Https: //t.co/jVaBDhIjlT

– beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 3, 2021