Destination Ericeira in Portugal, between beautiful waves and good waves

GUIDE – Cliffs, beaches, alleys with white houses, the scent of the ocean and a relaxed atmosphere borrowing as much from surf culture as it does from the fishing village: 35 km northwest of Lisbon, Ericeira is a perfect pretext for s’ escape from the Portuguese capital.

35 km northwest of central Lisbon, perched on a cliff and looking out over the ocean, Ericeira calls to leave the capital behind for a weekend. Den of an international community of seasoned surfers, it is also a pleasant seaside resort which combines beaches, sporting activities and seafood feast. Ericeira comes from there: fishing town, it would take its name fromouriços (sea urchins in Portuguese), because there were dozens of them on its beaches.

Ericeira could have remained a quiet little fishing town living with the rhythm of the tides. But from the 19th century, it became the seaside residence of the Portuguese royal family settled in Mafra, a few kilometers away … Until the fall of the monarchy: on October 5, 1910, the royal family embarked in the port of Ericeira and exile in London.

If Ericeira is world famous today, it is not a matter of history but of its impressive waves. In the 1970s, the first surfers from the United States and Australia stopped here, their boards under their arms, ready to challenge the waves of the Portuguese coast. Very quickly, Ericeira became an essential surf spot and was recognized, in 2011, World Surf Reserve. The only title holder in Europe, Ericeira is thus dubbed by the champions of the practice.

Have to do

INITIATE (OR SUBSCRIBE!) TO SURFING

Ericeira has been recognized as a “World Surf Reserve”. Adobe Stock

They are called São Lourenço, Coxos, Crazy Left, Cave, Ribeira d’Ilhas, Reef and Pedra Branca. Flowing along 4 km on the coasts of Ericeira, these seven waves earned it the recognition of “World Surfing Reserve” in 2011. It is the only title-holding destination in Europe and specialists compare Ericeira to the “Seven Mile Miracle ‘from the north coast of Uahu, Hawaii. Popularized by Tiago Pires, Portuguese surfing champion native of Ericeira, the coast continues to attract a community of Portuguese and international surfers who come to measure themselves against the swell.

Before going to face the waves, head for the Interpretation Center of the World Surf Reserve, above the Ericeira tourist office (Praça da República 17): an interactive video-mapping installation allows you to to become familiar with the reserve and its protected biosphere, the seven waves and their characteristics.

Seasoned surfers will then head to Coxos beach, Ribeira d’Ilhas or Empa beach, all three within the perimeter of the Ericeira World Surf Reserve. Novices will prefer the beaches of Foz do Lizandro or São Lourenço. Surf schools abound, but we recommend Extra Surf School (tel: +351 926 603 192, extrasurfschool.com), for the quality of the courses offered. From 40 € per person.

Beyond the ocean, Ericeira’s heart beats to the rhythm of a relaxed and festive atmosphere, very marked by surfing. From shops to cafes and bars, in Ericeira we take the measure of “surf culture” – in what it is pleasant and, sometimes, standardized on a global scale.

ALTERNATIVE SLIDES: STAND-UP PADDLE AND SKATEBOARD

To the waves, those who prefer the tranquility of a river (without giving up the beauty of the panorama!) Can try their hand at the paddle. On the beautiful Foz do Lizandro river or, for intermediate practitioners, along a course slaloming in the Reserve, between beaches, bays and natural pools. We recommend the Ericeira SUP school (ericeirasup.com, lessons from € 40, equipment included) specializing in stand-up paddleboarding.

Finally, a few steps from Saca, the surf school of national champion Tiago Pires, you can also swap your surfboard for a skateboard and slide on dry land. “Boardriders Ericeira” is considered one of the best skateparks on the Iberian Peninsula. The You and The Sea hotel also has a skate ramp accessible to hotel guests and courses to train in this type of sliding… on dry land.

FROM A WALK TO A CULTURAL ESCAPE

The royal palace of Mafra. Adobe Stock

Make no mistake about it! On the sidelines of the surfer Ericeira, combi-vans, smoothies and a board under your arm, you can also stop over in this gentle seaside resort. South of Ericeira, “Praia Sul»Is the best beach for idleness: protected by the winds, it is ideal for resting on the sand or swimming without fear of an influx of surfers and bodyboarders. Another style, the Foz do Lizandro beach wins all the votes among families because it has good infrastructure.

A popular seaside resort, the heart of the city is sometimes taken by storm. To avoid the crowds, prefer a tour of the city center in the morning when the market wakes up. Beyond tourism lives the other Ericeira, the one that keeps the soul of a fishing village and that we walk through quiet streets taking note, as we walk along the ocean, of all marine winks (azulejos frescoes on the facades representing a ship or a fish, signage with illustrations of sailors’ knots, wrought iron anchor, etc.).

From Ericeira, we can also join Mafra by the A21 (10 km, 6 minutes by car) to visit the National Palace, former residence of the Portuguese monarchy. This 40,000m2 building, erected in the 18th century, includes the royal residence, a basilica, a convent with Baroque architecture, a library housing more than 36,000 works and a shaded park. Unavoidable. Beyond, the “Tapada Nacional de Mafra”, a former royal hunting reserve, lends itself to long walks between pines, eucalyptus and cork oak.

If the stay in Ericeira is prolonged or the urge to explore is stronger than the appeal of surfing, don’t miss out Sintra and its castles escaped from fairy tales or Azenhas do Mar, charming hilltop village and its very good restaurant with a view, Restaurante Azenhas do Mar.

Practical Ericeira

With an average temperature of 21 ° C, Ericeira is pleasant all year round. Adobe Stock

HOW TO GET THERE ?





From Lisbon, by car: take the A8 motorway towards Leiria, then exit at Mafra and take the A21 to Ericeira.

By bus : get to the Campo Grande bus terminal (ten minutes by taxi from the airport). There are buses from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every hour. Count 7 € per ticket and 75 minutes to reach Ericeira. Bus timetables in PDF format, accessible on mafrense.pt.

WHEN TO GO

With an average temperature of 21 ° C, Ericeira is pleasant all year round. Beginners rather learn to surf between May and the end of August because the waves lend themselves to it. Experienced surfers will choose to go there between September and December: the waves are more powerful.

For wind and weather conditions use Windguru Ericeira. The quality of the waves depends on the tides: to find out about their movement in real time, visit magicseaweed.com (in English).

Good to know : the sea wind blows all year round, offering a refuge from the heat of summer and sometimes a few big squalls! A windbreaker can come in handy.

Address Book

0Ù DINNER, DRINK A GLASS

Taberna Perola

In the heart of Ericeira, a narrow traditional house, taken over by a young team with broad ideas. Press photo

In the heart of Ericeira, a narrow traditional house, taken over by a young team with broad ideas. The kitchen ? Free, she draws from the Portuguese classics that she modernizes by venturing beyond borders. Classic clams are given a dose of curry, theaçorda (typical Alentejo dish) accompanies the crab. Contemporary cuisine, Portuguese in essence and pleasantly (re) creative.

Taberna Pérola, R. Dr. Eduardo Burnay 61, 2655-329 Ericeira. Phone. : +351 261 066 400.

Marisqueira Mar a Vista

The seafood restaurant (marisqueira, in original version) of reference to Ericeira. Seafood by weight, delicious seafood rice to share, an iodized feast that could end with the only dessert on the menu: a delicious lemon sorbet.

Marisqueira Mar a Vista, Rua de Santo Antonio 16, 2655-360 Ericeira. Phone. : +351 261 862 928.

Mar das Latas

How do you take your eyes off the ocean when it’s right there, within sight? Not to be resolved, this address has it all: an ideal location to see the sun disappear in the waves, a selection of good Portuguese cheeses and a delicious muxama (dried tuna) just flavored with olive oil and lemon. At aperitif time, craft beers and wines from the region such as the vintages of Quinta de Sant’Ana, a few kilometers away.

Mar das Latas, R. Cap. João Lopes 24A, 2655-295 Ericeira. Phone. : +351 916 802 221.

Ribeira d’Ilhas Surf Restaurant & Bar

Bird’s eye view of the waves. Ribeira d’Ilhas Surf Restaurant & Bar / Photo press

On the beach of Ribeira d’Ilhas, a paradise for confirmed surfers, a large wooden hut revised with a contemporary purity, for a quick lunch, a vitamin smoothie or a cocktail and a taste of the “return of surf ”at the end of the day. Bird’s eye view of the waves.

Ribeira d’Ilhas Surf Restaurant & Bar, Estrada Nacional 247 – Praia de Ribeira D’Ilhas, Ericeira, 2640-051 Santo Isidoro. Phone. : +351 261 865 009.

OR SLEEP

You and The Sea

A few minutes walk from the beating heart of Ericeira, You and The Sea plays stopovers at ease with the times: 35 apartments with one bedroom or more, all equipped with kitchens. Free access to swimming pool, sauna and hammam, good catering at all hours, indoor swimming pool, bar and garden opening onto the ocean, Middle Eastern pop-up restaurant from Wednesday to Sunday. And with that ? Surf lessons, yoga lessons, and private passage for faster access to the beach. An ideal address to take Ericeira’s pulse with family or friends.

You and The Sea, R. das Silvas 2, 2655-431 Ericeira. Phone. : +351 261 243 370.

SHOPPING

Casa Gama

Casa Gama, a family pastry shop opened by Francisco Franco da Gama in 1963. Photo Casa Gama / Facebook account

On the fringes of the Ericeira stamped “surf culture”, there are some fragments of the fishing village deaf to the passing of time. Casa Gama keeps track of it. In this family pastry shop opened by Francisco Franco da Gama in 1963, nothing has changed, neither the large colored iron cake boxes, nor the recipes, nor the packaging. To taste: the house specialty, theouriço (sea urchin), a soft almond cake whose recipe is kept secret.

Casa Gama, Calçada da Baleia 9, 2655-238 Ericeira, Tel. : +351 261 864 917.

O Cesteiro – Casa dos Cestos

O Cesteiro, one of the oldest stalls in Ericeira. Press photo

Right next to the market, a shop where you only sell one thing: baskets from floor to ceiling, from ceiling to floor … In this Ali Baba cave, one of the oldest stalls in Ericeira, it will be difficult to choose between all the woven baskets, made in the region, which defy trends and (r) call for summer in any season.

O Cesteiro, Largo dos Condes da Ericeira 14 C, 2655-272 Ericeira. Phone. : +351 261 862 339.

Saints at Sea

Strolling through this concept store allows you to take the pulse of Ericeira’s state of mind and of the community that grows there, parades there, travels there … What is sold there? Graphic canvases, natural cosmetics, locally made kaftans, candles made with beeswax from a local beekeeper.

Saints at Sea (Magic Quiver), R. Mendes Leal 24A, 2655-305 Ericeira.