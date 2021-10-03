Deva Cassel has everything of a great

The daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel illuminated the Dior fashion show with her presence on Tuesday in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and celebrities were numerous this week walking the streets of the capital to storm the front rows of the parades. Tuesday September 28, 2021, it was the turn of Dior and its artistic director Marie Grazia Chiuri to unveil the pieces of its new spring-summer 2022 collection. poses in front of the photographers.

Among them were Deva Cassel. The eldest daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel made a grand entrance on the scene, dressed in a pair of pants and blue bustier top. Pink Dior bag in hand, the young aspiring model took part in the photocall game with disconcerting ease. No doubt: at just 17 years old, she already has everything of a great.





A few months ago, Deva Cassel followed in her famous mother’s footsteps by signing in a modeling agency. She then agreed, like Monica Bellucci before her, to become a new ambassador for the house of Dolce & Gabbana in order to lend her face to the perfume “Dolce Shine”. This summer, she posed for the first time alongside her mother for the magazine “Vogue Italia”. A promising start to the trajectory for the one who should, without a doubt, soon follow up on projects.

