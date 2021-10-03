Dimitri Payet, Steve Mandanda … The answers of Didier Deschamps!

Asked to answer Téléfoot’s Yes or No, Didier Deschamps was questioned about the non-selections of Dimitri Payet and Steve Mandanda. The coach did not think of Dimitri Payet and did not feel any difficulty at the idea of ​​not calling the Marseille goalkeeper;

Despite Dimitri Payet’s good start to the season, the French number 10 was not called up by Didier Deschamps to play the Final Four of the Nations League with the Blues.

No, Deschamps did not think of Payet

Steve Mandanda, who was part of the walls in the French team, was not selected for this meeting. At the microphone of Téléfoot, Didier Deschamps was questioned on this subject.

READ: OM pays tribute to former president Bernard Tapie

The former Olympique de Marseille player said he hadn’t thought of calling Dimitri Payet. For Steve Mandanda, he answers “no” to the question: “Was it difficult not to select the Marseille goalkeeper? “

“Have you considered taking over Dimitri Payet, who is in great shape at the moment? “ ” No “ Didier Deschamps about a possible presence of Payet in his last list, at the ‘Oui-Non’ of @FredCalenge pic.twitter.com/zmmPC8oIgU – Telefoot (@ telefoot_TF1) October 3, 2021



In relation to his current situation I made this decision – Deschamps

At a press conference after the announcement of his full list, Didier Deschamps was questioned about this and kicked in touch. Instead, the coach called on Benoît Costil, Mike Maignan and Hugo Lloris. The loss of Steve Mandanda’s starting place at OM must have played a part in his decision. Pau Lopez should still be in Marseille cages this Sunday against Lille.

“I make sporting choices, group life is another thing… Even if Steve is a regular at EDF, compared to his current situation, I made this decision. ” Didier Deschamps – Source: Press conference (09/30/21)

The complete list of the Blues for the final four

Only a Marseillais was called by Didier Deschamps: Mattéo Guendouzi in the midfield. According to our information, Steve Mandanda had indeed received a pre-call from the French coach.