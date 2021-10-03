DIRECT. Covid-19: nearly 4.8 million dead worldwide since the start of the pandemic

The essential Just over 7,390 people are currently hospitalized in France because of Covid-19, or around 800 less in a week. Of these, 1,325 are in critical care.

France has counted 31 deaths in the past 24 hours.

For the twelfth Saturday in a row, 47,395 people demonstrated against the health pass throughout France, according to the Interior Ministry. The movement is in sharp decline.

Demonstrations also took place in other territories, in particular in French Polynesia, against the vaccination obligation which will be in place, according to a local law, from October 23.

Follow the events of the day live:

2:30 p.m. Three workers died during the construction of the World Expo site in Dubai. Three workers died from Covid-19 during construction of the Dubai World Expo site, bringing the total death toll including workplace accidents to six, a spokesperson said on day three of the event. NGOs regularly criticize the conditions of foreign workers in the Gulf, especially in Dubai, which has built a pharaonic site for Expo-2020, a first in the Middle East.

2:15 p.m. Fears in the United States. According to the Associated Press, hospitals in New England, in the northwest of the country, have been facing a worrying increase in the number of hospital admissions for several days. Hospital staff have since urged the population to be vaccinated to avoid an excessive outbreak of the epidemic because of the Delta variant.

13:50. Marseille: a regatta to “treat caregivers” affected by the pandemic. Health professionals from all disciplines took part this weekend in Marseille in the sailing races organized for the first time by the association Guhér en mer. Report.

12:55. New balance sheet. The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,793,613 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP in from official sources Sunday at noon.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 700,935 deaths for 43,658,032 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 597,723 deaths and 21,459,117 cases, India with 448,817 deaths (33,813,903 cases), Mexico with 278,592 deaths (3,678,980 cases) , and Russia with 209,918 deaths (7,586,536 cases).

12:20. Alert in Alaska. In the remote state of the United States, emergency protocols have been launched in twenty health centers to ration care if necessary, says The Associated Press. The cause is the very high number of Covid-19 patients, who put pressure on already limited bed, staff and material resources.

11:35. In Israel, change of rules for the health pass. From now on, access to certain places open to the public will be reserved for people who have received their booster dose of the vaccine, those who have just recovered from Covid, as well as people who have received their two doses in the last six months, we learn. via the Associated Press agency. With this new rule, nearly 2 million people in Israel are likely to lose health passes in the coming days.

11:20 am. Record of deaths in Russia. The country recorded 890 new deaths this Sunday linked to Covid-19, a record never reached since the start of the epidemic, reports Reuters. As for cases, Russia has 25,769 new contaminations including 4,294 in Moscow, figures which have been increasing since mid-September.

11:10 am. The device for reporting fraudulent QR codes remains little used. The government offers all people who believe that their health pass is being used fraudulently to deactivate their QR Code in a few clicks. At this stage, only a little more than 500 requests have been sent, but the government wants to encourage its device. Details in our article.

10:40 am. China vaccinates everywhere. According to figures reported by Reuters, China has now delivered 2.213 billion doses of the vaccine to its people. Just yesterday, according to data from the Chinese National Health Commission, 755,000 additional doses were administered.



10:05 am. Tragic effects of the Covid in Dubai. Three people who were working on the construction of the Dubai World Expo have died from Covid-19, organizers say. Overcrowding in worker housing was one of the factors behind the increase in coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates at the start of the pandemic.

9.40 a.m. The choice of the Indian vaccine. The president of the 76th session of the UN (which lasts one year, from September 2021 to September 2022) announces that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the version of AstraZeneca made in India, “Covishield” , which is not recognized by the EU.

9:05 am. Soon a ‘return to normal’ for travel to the UK. According to The Telegraph, Boris Johnson will remove many countries from the red list for the October holidays, which means the British will be able to get there without having to observe a quarantine on their return. This measure should be part of the “return to normal” plan that the Prime Minister will soon present.

Big change to come in the United Kingdom which should remove the vast majority of the 54 countries from the red list, including Brazil, Mexico and South Africa. The British will be able to go there without a mandatory 10-day quarantine on their return. pic.twitter.com/O8VuIhPQpA – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 3, 2021

8.45 a.m. In London, the vaccination does not take in the universities. The University of East London has set up a temporary clinic offering vaccination against Covid-19. But the success is not really glaring: students cancel their appointments and visitors are scarce. The health authorities, however, encourage students to be immunized for the start of the school year. In England, only 66% of 18-24 year olds have received a first dose and this proportion drops to 55% in London.

8:25 am. Demonstrations in Romania. Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in Bucharest, at the call of the far right, against the vaccination against Covid-19. For now, the government only plans to institute the obligation for health workers to be vaccinated or to be tested at their own expense against the coronavirus, twice a week. Its protests come as the country records records of new daily contaminations.

8:10 am. No more restrictions on re-entering New Zealand. Air travelers over the age of 17 will now have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to the country, announces the government. An announcement that comes as new cases have been recorded in New Zealand.

7:55 am. In Martinique too, the vaccine is disputed. And in particular the vaccination obligation for caregivers, supposed to come into force in October, after being postponed by several weeks compared to France. This Saturday, demonstrations took place in Martinique, in particular in Fort-de-France. In the territory, only 33% of those over 12 have a complete vaccination schedule.

7.40 am. Demonstrations in French Polynesia. The police announced that 700 to 1,000 people demonstrated this Saturday against the vaccine requirement. In this territory, a local law making vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory is to come into force on October 23. Only one in two Polynesians is currently vaccinated.

7:30 am. A step back, but … The figures show that the movement is running out of steam. Last week, the Interior Ministry counted 63,700 demonstrators. This figure rose to 235,000 at the start of August. However, the demonstrators who continue are motivated: they braved torrential rains and even disrupted SNCF traffic in Pau.

7:25 am. And to start, an assessment of the demonstrations. 47,395 people gathered yesterday in several cities in France to protest against the health pass for the twelfth weekend in a row. In Paris, where five processions were declared, more than 5,300 people marched, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior.