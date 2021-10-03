Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi did not think of remaking a superhero movie after Spider-Man 3

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

Director of the first Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi agreed to direct Doctor Stange 2, and thus to rub shoulders again with a Marvel superhero, which he never thought to do again.

If the first two Spider-Man worn by Tobey Maguire are considered by many to be some of the best superhero movies in history, that’s another kettle of fish for Spider-Man 3, also directed by Sam Raimi.

This third part has indeed much less convinced the spectators and is still regularly mocked, in particular for its scene of dance in the street or its use of Venom. An experience that marked the filmmaker, who had since kept away from comic book adaptations.





“I didn’t know if I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of Spider-Man 3. The internet was on fire, people didn’t like this movie and they didn’t run out of. let me know. So it was hard to take a step back“, recalls Sam Raimi at the microphone of Collider.

However, the director finally agreed to retry the Marvel adventure by directing Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due March 23, 2022 in theaters.

A long-awaited return

He explains : “But then I learned there was an opening on Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, ‘They’re looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested? ‘ And I was like, ‘I wonder if I can still do it.’ It is very demanding, this kind of films. That seemed to me to be reason enough.“

And to continue: “I’ve always liked the character of Doctor Strange a lot. It wasn’t my favorite, but it was among my favorites. I loved the first movie, I found that the [réalisateur] Scott Derrickson had done a great job, an amazing job. So I accepted. (…) I didn’t think I would make another superhero movie, it happened like that.“

Nothing premeditated therefore, but the opportunity for the filmmaker to demonstrate once again his know-how on this kind of productions. It is also rumored that this Doctor Strange 2 could upset the future of the MCU …

