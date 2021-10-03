Donald Trump files a complaint in the hope of recovering his Twitter account

In a complaint filed this Friday before a court in Florida, where he resides, the former US president denounces “censorship” against him, violating his freedom of expression according to him.

The former president of the United States is trying to find his voice. Donald Trump has asked justice to force Twitter to restore access to his account, suspended indefinitely after his supporters assaulted the Capitol on January 6, according to court documents consulted by AFP.

In a complaint filed this Friday before a court in Florida, where he resides, the former US president denounces a “censorship” against him, violating according to him his freedom of expression defended in the United States by the sacrosanct First Amendment of the Constitution.

Twitter announced to suspend the @realDonaldTrump account “indefinitely because of the risk of further incitement to violence”, two days after the violent intrusion into the US Congress by hundreds of his supporters, eager to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory at the presidential election.





Several dead in the assault

Five people died during or shortly after the attack, including a police officer but also a protester killed by an officer as she tried to force a door inside the building with dozens of others.

In addition, two police officers committed suicide in the following days and weeks. Facebook and YouTube had also ousted the Republican billionaire from their platforms.

Twitter “forced” by Parliament

Donald Trump believes in his complaint that Twitter, the social network at the heart of his communication on which he was followed by more than 88 million subscribers, was “forced” to suspend him by the American Parliament.

The platform “exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country which is immense, unprecedented and deeply dangerous for open democratic debate,” argues the complaint, which points out that even the Taliban now in power in Afghanistan are able to tweet.