Dragon Quest X Offline specifies its release date at TGS – News

As we had learned at the end of May, this variation without online mode of the MMO will adopt a new super distorted graphic style, or rather “DD”, as a famous duo from Essonne would say. Understand “Dots and Deformation”, to try to maintain the visual style of each of the five factions competing in the world of Astoltia, but in a Lilliputian version. This also goes for the major NPCs that will punctuate the plot of a scenario that fans praise whenever it is mentioned, with the addition of voices to give always more personality. The battles will preserve the turn-based logic with a choice of commands typical of the series – some techniques will also be specific and exclusive to this offline version.





On the marketing side, Square Enix is ​​already planning the arrival in spring 2022 of a DLC based on the plot and events of The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend expansion, including the famous heroine Anlucia. The base game will be offered at 8,580 yen (66 €), with various bonuses such as a winged slime hat or even a Genkidama stone which boosts XP and money for half an hour. Two Deluxe editions will also be in the game, including one for 12,980 yen (100 €), for equipment inspired by the legendary hero Roto, the hovercraft to speed up journeys and the aforementioned DLC. No price, however, for the special 35th anniversary packaging which includes a cup and a spoon in addition to cosmetics and emotes.