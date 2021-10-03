El Salvador mined the first bitcoin using volcanic energy

El Salvador mined its first bitcoin, in a much more environmentally friendly way.

El Salvador has launched its project to mine bitcoins using geodesic energy from its volcanoes. Well, from word to deed there was only a short distance this time around, because today El Salvador has made public the fact that it is once again a pioneer in something else related to cryptocurrencies: the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, now also the first to mine BTC with volcanic energy.

For the first time in history, a bitcoin has been mined from sources of volcanic energy. From this stage, El Salvador will seek to start fully exploiting its new source of income from bitcoin mining.

” We are still testing and installing, but this is officially the first bitcoin mining since the volcano.“Said Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador. He tweeted:

Previously, in a video the president showed on Twitter on Tuesday, a truck brought a container full of Asics to the volcano power source facility where they would be installed.

Greener

According to various sources, this new flow of energy should help make bitcoin greener, with more projects on this front to harness the resources wasted by burning gases, which are very harmful to the environment. Since bitcoin can be mined anywhere using an internet connection, Asics can be set up using gas that would otherwise be burnt.

Likewise, the Asics were sent to the volcano’s power source, tapping into what may be cheaper power and therefore more competitive mining.

It should be remembered that the idea is not new. Nayib Bukele announced in June that he had asked LaGeo, a public company producing geothermal energy, to facilitate the installation of cryptocurrency mining centers.