eliminated, the Neo group accuses Mika of not having “defended them as a coach is supposed to do”

This October 2, TF1 broadcast the first issue of the cross battles of The Voice All-Stars . At the end of their performance, the Neo trio was eliminated. The singers of Mika’s team reacted the day after their appearance on the show.

This Saturday, October 2, TF1 broadcast the start of the second stage of The Voice All-Stars, the cross battles! After selecting 30 talents during the Jenifer blind auditions, Florent Pagny, Mika, Zazie and Patrick Fiori took turns choosing one of their talents and then the team he wanted to face. The other designated coach was to draw from his team a singer to try to compete with the first talent. The evening promised to be rich in twists and turns and it was, and more …

Cross battles that were not unanimous

After performing, in turn, on a song of their choice, the talents had to face the choice of the public. Indeed, using an electronic box, the 101 people present in the room had to vote for their favorite candidate. The one who won the most votes qualified for the live semi-final scheduled for Saturday, October 16 on TF1, the other is eliminated … Some public favorites have been eliminated, such as Olympe, Al.Hy, or even Anthony Trice, which provoked the anger of Internet users, but also the Neo trio, composed of Xam Hurricane, finalist of Pascal Obispo in season 7 in 2018, Michael Bucquet, of the team of Marc Lavoine and eliminated during the KOs of season 9 in 2020 and of the last member, unknown of the competition, who is calls Mathis Gardel.





Néo looks back on their “double coaching configuration”

During the blind auditions, they fascinated the coaches with their recovery of the feminist title The grenade by Clara Luciani. Before to bow during the cross battles against Demi-Mondaine. These three strong personalities confided in the columns of TV Mag on October 3, the day after their elimination. They first reconsidered their choice of coach, Mika: “We were pretty connected, even though there were some hesitations. It was above all a group decision“, said Michael. Mathis does not really have the same opinion:”Personally, I did not know any of the three coaches who had turned around. The three looked very friendly. But, a posteriori, I would have chosen another coach “. For Xam, “The situation was a little wide apart. We had two coaches, on one side Pascal Obispo from a distance and on the other Mika on the show. I don’t know if this configuration of double coaching pleased Mika “.

Singers believe Mika “didn’t defend them like he’s supposed to”

The rockers did not go through their elimination very well, and they did not fail to let it be known. For Mathis, “There are regrets. I have the impression that Mika did not defend us like a coach is supposed to do” (Mika particularly complimented their opponent Demi-Mondaine, editor’s note). “It is true that Mika’s reaction surprised us“, added Michael, who, since the shootings of The Voice, left the group. “‘Our paths separated because we did not share the same vision of the group. I made the decision to leave, even if it was not easy, I fully assume it“, concluded the musician.