Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of sexual assault on the set of “Blurred Lines”

In her book “My Body”, published next month, the model reveals to have been sexually assaulted by Robin Thicke on the set of the clip “Blurred Lines”.

As she announced several months ago to her fans on social networks, Emily Ratajkowski is preparing to publish an autobiographical book, “My Body”, which will be published on November 9, 2021. In it, the model of 30 years evokes his career but also his feminist struggles. “Becoming world famous at the age of 21, (she) elicited both praise and anger with the provocative display of her body as a shameless statement of feminist empowerment. The further development of his thinking on the commodification of women by our culture is the subject of this book. (…) My Body is a deeply personal exploration of feminism, sexuality and power, the treatment of women by men and the rationalizations of women to accept this treatment. These essays chronicle moments in Ratajkowski’s life while investigating the fetishization of girls and female beauty by culture, her obsession and contempt for female sexuality, the perverse dynamics of the fashion and film industries, and the gray area between consent and abuse, ”announces the synopsis of the book.

“He awkwardly smiled and stumbled back …”

In her book, from which media such as the “New York Post” have obtained some extracts, Emily Ratajkowski reveals to have been sexually assaulted by Robin Thicke on the set of “Blurred Lines”, a video clip that had revealed her to the whole world in 2013. According to her, the singer (14 years her senior) grabbed her bare chest while the two were in a small team on the set. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coldness and strangeness of the hands of a stranger cupping my topless breasts from behind. I instinctively walked away, watching Robin Thicke. He awkwardly smiled and stumbled back, his eyes hidden behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the scenery. The voice [de la réalisatrice du clip Diane Martel] broke when she yelled at me, ‘Are you okay?’ ”she wrote.





Emily Ratajkowski added that the experience made her feel “naked for the first time that day.” “I held my head up high and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling all the heat. humiliation run through my body. I didn’t react, at least not really. Not like I should have, ”she also wrote, assuring that she had really enjoyed the start of filming and that everything had turned sour when Robin Thicke, then presumably drunk, had adopted a rude behavior.

“Shameful” apologies

In an interview with the “Sunday Times”, the director of the clip Diane Martel confirmed the incident. “I remember the moment he grabbed her chest. A breast in each hand. He was standing behind her and they were both in profile. I yelled in my very aggressive voice: “What the hell are you doing? The shoot is over!” “She said. Diane Martel also explained that Robin Thicke had “shamefully” apologized. “I don’t think he would have done this if he had been sober,” she concluded. Robin Thicke has not spoken publicly about this.

In 2015, Emily Ratajkowski had already indicated to the magazine “InStyle UK” that the clip “Blurred Lines” had not been a good experience and that she had not enjoyed dancing half naked while staring at the camera. “I look a little angry in the video. Now it rots my life, ”she said at the time.

