Emily Ratajkowski accuses singer Robin Thicke of sexual touching

In his first book, My Body, published on November 9, the 30-year-old American model claims to have been sexually assaulted by singer Robin Thicke during the filming of the clip Blurred Lines in 2013.

The tube Blurred Lines, released in 2013 and played by the duo Pharelll Williams-Robin Thicke, is one of the most controversial titles in pop culture. His words as well as his music video, in which appear several naked models including the young supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, have not only been described as misogynistic but also accused of advocating rape.

Eight years after this controversy, Emily Ratajkowski comes out of her silence and reports in her first essay My Body, published on November 9 at Quercus editions, to have been sexually assaulted by singer Robin Thicke, as revealed on Sunday October 3 The Sunday Times who obtained excerpts from the book.

Touching the chest

The facts would have taken place on the shooting of the clip. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the freshness and strangeness of the hands of a stranger touching my bare breasts from behind,” she says in her book. The young woman would then have immediately moved away and would have met the gaze of Robin Thicke. “He gave a goofy smile and staggered back, eyes hidden behind his sunglasses,” she wrote.

This gesture immediately worried the film crew, made up entirely of women. “The voice [de la réalisatrice du clip] Diane Martel broke when she shouted at me: “Are you okay?”, Continues Emily Ratajkowski. Comments confirmed by the main concerned. “I remember the moment he grabbed her chest. A breast in each hand, explains Diane Martel at Sunday Times. He was standing behind her and they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive voice: “What the hell are you doing? The shooting is over!” “





In video, Emily Ratajkowski: from modeling to feminism

“I had no real power as a naked girl dancing in her music video”

In her book, the model confides that at the time, this incident made her feel truly “naked for the first time today”. “I held my head up high and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling all the heat of humiliation run through my body,” she says. I didn’t react, at least not really. Not like I should have ”.

As for the singer, he would then have “shamefully apologized,” says director Diane Martel. As if he knew it was wrong but didn’t understand how it had made Emily feel. ” Before concluding: “I don’t think he would have done this if he had been sober”.

But the damage was done, assures Emily Ratajkowski. “With that one gesture, Robin Thicke reminded everyone on set that we women weren’t really in charge,” she says. I had no real power as a naked girl dancing in her music video. I was nothing more than a service mannequin. ”

For the time being, neither Robin Thicke nor his communicators wished to respond to these statements. On the charge of plagiarism of a title of Marvin Gaye in the song Blurred Lines in 2014 (for which the duo was convicted), the singer had declared under oath to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the entire period of recording and promotion of the single, as reported The Hollywood Reporter. “Every morning when I got up, I took Vicodin to start the day,” he confided. And I would fill a bottle of water with vodka to drink it before my interviews ”.