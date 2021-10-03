Emily Ratajkowski finally reveals the face of her baby Sylvester

Became mother for the first time last March of little Sylvester, the American model has decided to reveal to the whole world the adorable face of her baby on Friday, October 1 on social networks.

Emily Ratajkowski has tried somehow to keep her son Sylvester Apollo Bear out of the limelight since his birth on March 8, 2021. Seven months later, it looks like the top has seen her copy again. In an Instagram story, broadcast Friday, October 1, the thirty-something shared a tender moment of complicity with her little boy.

Fur cap and bob

In the first photo, we find Sylvester sitting on an armchair, decked out in a sweater with his nickname “Sly” written on it and a burgundy adult cap, obviously way too big for him. And as the model publicly breaks free from gender norms, the latter does not hesitate to make the little boy try on another headwear, a pink fur bob, all immortalized in a second shot. An initiative strongly celebrated by its community of fans who noted a certain resemblance between Sylvester and Emily Ratajkowski at the same age.





Under fire from critics

Since giving birth, Emily Ratajkowski shares her daily life as a young mother on social networks. Other side of the coin, all his deeds and gestures are scrutinized. From carrying her baby, considered dangerous, to breastfeeding on vacation with a glass of champagne in hand, nothing escapes Internet users who do not spare the young mother. “I hope you didn’t breastfeed her right after,” one post read. “That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata – and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same,” famed UK host Piers Morgan commented on Twitter.

The main respondent concludes, “I don’t care if you hate me (or just women), but parenting is incredibly scary and no one deserves strangers to come and say you’re a terrible mother.”

