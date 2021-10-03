“Enter your niche!”, Guy Roux’s tasty anecdote on Bernard Tapie

After the announcement of the death of Bernard Tapie, the former coach of Auxerre, Guy Roux, told RMC a tasty memory with the former president of OM, during a match at the Stade Vélodrome.

If the Tapie years were marked by the rivalry between OM and PSG, Auxerre was a team that often gave Olympian training a hard time. Then coached by the inevitable Guy Roux, the AJA moved to the top of the table and never made any complex vis-a-vis the Marseille ogre. At the time of paying tribute to the former president of Marseille, who died Sunday at the age of 78, the Burgundian coach remembers with humor that it was never easy to come and play at the Stade Vélodrome: “I liked it. ‘was not a team that I managed to beat all the time. But from time to time, “said Guy Roux on the RMC antenna.

>> Death of Bernard Tapie, all the info and live reactions





“Normally I should have been angry …”

And to continue: “There were folk aspects. There was a peculiarity at the Vélodrome stadium. In the grass, there were penalty seeds. One day, Angloma, a back, a French international, collapsed. Not a Auxerrois on the horizon. Penalty. Bruno Martini, whom I also cry at the moment (the former AJA goalkeeper died a year ago, editor’s note), stops the penalty. A few minutes later, in the same conditions, penalty. Bruno Martini stops the second penalty. So I get out of my bench and cry: “Another one! One again ! Another one! “And Bernard Tapie, who was on my left, shouts at me:” Big asshole! Get into your kennel! “Normally I should have been angry. Well I wasn’t angry. It was part of our life together.”

Roux’s criticism of PSG

“He had a form of respect for Auxerre, continues Guy Roux. We transferred a lot of players to him: Ferreri, Cantona, Boli, Prunier, Dutuel … He always paid scrupulously what had been agreed, which is not not always the case. They all succeeded with him. ” And Guy Roux to make a good time to tackle the PSG: “We would like today a big French club, follow my gaze, instead of buying all the South Americans in the world, buy some French. .. “