exhibitions, installations, concerts … what not to miss this Saturday in Paris

This year, Paris will do its Nuit Blanche on the night of October 2 to 3! Night visit to exhibitions, contemporary installations or concerts at the museum: we have selected for you ten events of this 2021 edition not to be missed.

Notice to night owls and other night owls! The 2021 edition of the Nuit Blanche event offers over four routes a host of activities, shows, performances and works to discover after sunset. Light installation at the Center Pompidou, performance and video at the Saint-Eustache church, photographs on the Place des Vosges, poetic and jazz reading at the Luxembourg Museum… Connaissance des Arts has selected for you the essentials of this evening, to be discovered in the heart of places emblematic of the capital! Note: although access to all these events is free (provided with a sanitary pass for indoor events), the metro will still pay for this year and will close at 2 a.m.





1. Big question to Pompidou

At the Center Pompidou, discover the installation What is it between us? by artist and writer Tim Etchells. Familiar with installations that take the form of neon letters, he offers here a work three meters high and 43 meters long. Hanging 20 meters above the ground, she asks those who look at her about ” what binds us and what separates us “. The museum’s permanent collections will be accessible free of charge until midnight.

2. We recycle Place des Vosges

Place des Vosges, artist Vik Muniz transforms waste into a work of art thanks to photography with his series Pictures of Garbage. This work ” which does not lack humor or intelligence, and reveal in us the hidden consciousness of a great responsible », According to François Quintin (General Directorate of Artistic Creation at the Ministry of Culture), is part of the associated Photoclimat program, a social and environmental photography biennial which is organizing its first edition in Paris until October 17, 2021.

3. Under the ocean in Saint-Eustache

If museums and art centers are legion for the White Night, some churches also offer a great program. This is the case of the Saint-Eustache church (1st arrondissement) which presents for the occasion a performance, entitled Keep It Wild, by the visual artist and Franco-Mexican photographer Patricia de Solages, who has been developing projects on water in nature for the past ten years. Produced in collaboration with Astrig Siranossian and Baptiste Florian Marle-Ouvrard, the work seeks to create an environment inside the place of worship which becomes an ocean and which plunges the viewer into whale songs, holograms and projections for create a meeting between these giants of the sea and the public.

4. Night tennis at the BnF

At the National Library of France – François Mitterrand, Laurent Perbos takes up residence and offers an installation entitled Area, 2021. This one shows a clay tennis court… which would have fallen on a staircase! It stretches upside down on the flight of steps. Let yourself be out of balance.

5. A kilometer of history around the Grand Palais

For those nostalgic for the Grand Palais, while waiting for the reopening of the Parisian monument, the RMN-Grand Palais offers night owls the opportunity to discover the immense narrative fresco by Nayel Zeaiter, installed on the site’s fence. In the form of a comic strip, the gigantic work tells the story of the building’s life, from the 1900s to the present day. In order not to miss any detail in the dim light, the institution even recommends that the curious bring their own flashlight in order to explore at least nearly a kilometer of history.





6. We dance at the Philharmonie

To link eroticism and music, the Philharmonic Music Museum offers various creations including the piece Set me on fire which brings together the dancer Kaori Ito, the dancer Théo Touvet and the pianist Nathanaël Gouin. A ” disturbing investigation of the romantic experience »Which asks only to be discovered!

7. Children’s words on the walls

Passing through the 16th arrondissement this Saturday evening? Street artist and photographer Philippe Echaroux has arranged seven ephemeral light installations on the walls of the district, from the town hall to the Jean-Baptiste Say high school, via the Place de Costa-Rica. Each work represents a sentence from a child from an elementary school in the borough, written at the beginning of the year after the artist intervened in the classes to present his project, entitled Children write their world according to, in order to “ project positivity, essential at the moment and succeed in eliciting a reaction, a smile », Explains Philippe Echaroux at the inauguration of the artistic walk. The opportunity to look up to (re) discover a new kind of Street Art and fill up with positive messages, without having to wear the mask.

8. Jazz, poems and photography

You did not have time to stop at the Luxembourg Museum to discover the photos of photographer Vivian Maier? Take advantage of the White Night to visit the exhibition while attending alternately a reading of poetic texts written by writer Céline Walter for the event and jazz sets inspired by the rich musical tradition of the City of Chicago and echoing the prints of the nanny reporter, performed by Franco-Israeli pianist Yonathan Avishai and saxophonist Christophe Panzani.

9. Confusion of the senses

Have you always dreamed of strolling through an experiential exhibition or an immersive audiovisual sculpture? Take a trip to La Gaité lyrique (3rd arrondissement) to explore the relationship between space and time by mobilizing all your senses in the unique and hypnotic work Detour from the Visual System collective, made of geometric shapes made up of LEDs and sounds. To continue the experience, visitors can also discover two other works Abyss and Little or even dive into the exhibition “Happy are the cracked, because they will let the light pass” by Olivier Ratsi and in particular the installation Negative Space, a misty darkroom where bodies and objects disappear, blurring our gaze and our perception of what surrounds us and playing with our emotions.

10. Under the ocean (in danger) place de la Bastille

Place de la Bastille, Jérémy Gobé installs the knitting model of a coral poetically named “Brain of Neptune”, in collaboration with the “Emma” knitting workshop. This installation is part of a major awareness program aimed at bringing these endangered corals to the general public, between art, science, industry and education.