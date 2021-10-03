Extension of the Aftissat wind farm (Boujdour): GE Renewable Energy will supply 40 wind turbines

In a press release dated September 30, GE Renewable Energy announced “that it has been selected by Energie Eolienne du Maroc (EEM), a leading developer of wind projects and a subsidiary of Nareva Holding, with a view to providing 40 onshore wind turbines for’extension of the Aftissat onshore wind farm of 200 MW in Morocco ”.

“The project should start its operations in 2023 and is intended to support industrial companies within the framework of electricity purchase contracts, in accordance with Morocco’s objective of reaching 52% of electricity in renewable energy by 2030 ″, the statement continued.

“This is the first order in Morocco for GE’s Cypress onshore wind platform, the company’s largest onshore wind turbine in the field and GE’s largest Cypress wind farm in the Middle East and South region. ‘Africa “, indicates GE Renewable Energy, whose international commercial director for onshore wind power, Gilan Sabatier, declares that” Morocco has great potential for wind energy and has been a pioneer in the path of energy integration. renewables, making great progress in meeting renewable energy targets ”.





“We are delighted to partner with Nareva to implement our Cypress technology in Morocco, confirming our commitment to the development of wind power in the country,” he continues.

As a reminder, GE Renewable Energy, which was awarded a contract last February for the construction of two substations in southern Morocco, as part of a 300 MW Boujdour wind farm project, is is already associated with Nareva 2016 for the construction of the Akhfenir 200 MW wind farm.

The press release also recalls that since 2009 Morocco has adopted “an ambitious energy policy placing renewable energies at the center of the national energy mix”.

>> Read also: Boujdour wind farm: GE will provide turnkey substations