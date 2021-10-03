Facebook denies having contributed to the assault on the Capitol on January 6

The social media giant is trying to take the lead as its responsibility for the dissemination of potentially hateful content is pointed out everywhere. Facebook denounced, Sunday, October 3, the accusations it considers “Ridiculous” according to which the platform could have contributed to the events that led to the violent assault on the Capitol on January 6, ahead of the interview with a whistleblower who should address this theme.

Group vice chairman Nick Clegg, in an interview on CNN, also denied that social media could be “Toxic” for adolescents, unlike recently leaked internal studies.

The responsibility “Of the insurrection” on the seat of the Congress “Lies with those who inflicted the violence and those who encouraged it, including the president [Donald] Trump “, hammered Nick Clegg.

He was speaking a few hours before the broadcast of an interview with a whistleblower on the show 60 minutes from CBS, which according to the New York Times accuse Facebook of loosening the safeguards erected for the 2020 US presidential election too soon, and allowing escalation until the January 6 attack.

Also according to the New York daily, Nick Clegg also circulated an internal memo on Friday in an attempt to defuse the controversy by condemning the allegations “Misleading”.

“Facebook contributes to negative and extreme content”

The vice-president of the platform redoubled his efforts on Sunday and judged “Too easy to look for a technological explanation for the political polarization in the United States”. He admitted, however, that Facebook should try to “Understand how (he) contributes to negative and extreme content, hate speech and disinformation”.





The social media giant has been in turmoil since the publication in September of a series of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) surveys on the basis of documents provided by this whistleblower whose identity n has yet to be revealed.

The financial daily revealed that studies conducted by Facebook on the effects of social networks had, among other things, revealed a negative impact on adolescents. According to studies cited by the newspaper, 32% of teenage girls believe that using Instagram gave them a more negative body image when they were already unhappy with it.

“Our research or that of anyone else just does not support the fact that Instagram is bad or toxic for all teens.”Nick Clegg replied on Sunday. “I don’t find it surprising, intuitively, that if you don’t already feel good about yourself, going on social media can make you feel a little worse”, he added.

Under pressure, the Californian company announced that it was suspending the development of a version of Instagram for children under 13. But an official of the group, questioned Thursday in the US Congress, refused to commit that such a version would never see the light of day.

